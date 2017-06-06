News and Views |
Optical techniques
Optical techniques are methods that use light to probe or control matter. One prominent example is optical spectroscopy, which includes such methods as pump–probe spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and photoemission spectroscopy. Other examples of optical techniques are microscopy, interferometry, ellipsometry, optical tweezers, and imaging and sensing.
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Research |
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Research | | open
Nanorobotic System iTRo for Controllable 1D Micro/nano Material Twisting TestScientific Reports 7, 3078
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
Scattering media: A channel of perfect transmission
New theoretical analysis predicts that the introduction of a carefully designed gain and loss profile into a scattering medium could enable the unperturbed flow of light with constant, uniform intensity.
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
Imaging: Retina-like single-pixel camera
Reversing stratification during wound healing
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597