Optical techniques

Definition

Optical techniques are methods that use light to probe or control matter. One prominent example is optical spectroscopy, which includes such methods as pump–probe spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and photoemission spectroscopy. Other examples of optical techniques are microscopy, interferometry, ellipsometry, optical tweezers, and imaging and sensing.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment