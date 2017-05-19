Research | | open
Lithography
Lithography is the process of transferring a pattern onto a surface. In optical lithography, a physical mask covers a light sensitive film as it is exposed to (usually ultraviolet) radiation. Electron lithography instead draws the pattern by scanning a beam of electrons. A solution then develops the exposed film.
- Light: Science & Applications 6, e16229
Flexible Two-Photon Interference Fringes with Thermal LightScientific Reports 7, 1930
Fast optoelectric printing of plasmonic nanoparticles into tailored circuitsScientific Reports 7, 46506
Polymorphic beams and Nature inspired circuits for optical currentScientific Reports 6, 35341
Electron-beam lithography: Going green with silk
Silk fibroin can be used as a photoresist in water-based electron-beam lithographic processing.Nature Nanotechnology 9, 251–252
Lithography: Chalcogenide promiseNature Photonics 8, 352
A giant bid to etch tiny circuits
Intel invests US$1 billion into extreme-ultraviolet light technology that will quarter the size of transistors.
Photonic crystals: Nanoimprinted lasersNature Photonics 7, 342
Nanophotonics: Luminescent QR codesNature Photonics 6, 801
3D Fabrication: Behold the foldNature Chemistry 2, 526