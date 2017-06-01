News and Views |
Imaging and sensing is the collection and detection of light either emitted or reflected from a target so that a representation of the physical properties of the target can be reproduced in another system. For example, using lenses to focus light from a sample onto a recording detector.
- Nature Photonics 11, 337–339
Imaging: Retina-like single-pixel camera
When pressure meets light: detecting the photoacoustic effect at the origin
Compressive hyperspectral time-resolved wide-field fluorescence lifetime imaging
Single-pixel system enables hyperspectral fluorescent lifetime imaging.
Harnessing speckle for a sub-femtometre resolved broadband wavemeter and laser stabilization
The complex speckle pattern produced by coherent multiple scattering contains information about the incident light field, which has recently been used for imaging. Metzger et al. use speckle to construct a wavemeter with sub-femtometre resolution which is subsequently used for laser stabilization.Nature Communications 8, 15610
Rapid visualization of grain boundaries in monolayer MoS2 by multiphoton microscopy
Atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides can be grown on large scale using chemical vapour deposition which, however, determines presence of grain boundaries. Here, the authors report that third-harmonic generation imaging provides excellent sensitivity and fast speed for grain boundary visualization in MoS2.Nature Communications 8, 15714
In vivo imaging of uterine cervix with a Mueller polarimetric colposcopeScientific Reports 7, 2472
Remote detection of buried landmines using a bacterial sensorNature Biotechnology 35, 308–310
Laser imaging: Mapping cell dynamics at visible wavelengthsNature Photonics 11, 214
Imaging: Gas leak detectionNature Photonics 11, 208