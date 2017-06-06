News and Views |
Microscopy refers to any method used to acquire images of nearby objects at resolutions that greatly exceed the resolving ability of the unaided human eye. Object visualization may be mediated by light or electron beams using optical or magnetic lenses respectively, or through the use of a physical scanning probe that measures one of a wide range of different sample characteristics.
Reversing stratification during wound healing
When pressure meets light: detecting the photoacoustic effect at the origin
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.Nature 546, 270–273
Nanorobotic System iTRo for Controllable 1D Micro/nano Material Twisting TestScientific Reports 7, 3078
Optical mapping of neuronal activity during seizures in zebrafishScientific Reports 7, 3026
Quantitative mRNA imaging throughout the entire Drosophila brain
Improved fluorescence in situ hybridization enables smFISH in cleared whole-mount Drosophila brains with confocal microscopy; a custom Bessel beam structured illumination microscope allows single-mRNA detection across the entire brain.
Architecture of the RNA polymerase II-Paf1C-TFIIS transcription elongation complex
The Paf1 complex (Paf1C) is an elongation factor assembly that forms the interface between transcribing Pol II and chromatin factors. Here the authors describe the architecture of Paf1C and its interface with Pol II, and show that Paf1C is globally required for normal mRNA transcription in yeast.Nature Communications 8, 15741
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
The first nanocar race
The first race involving molecular ‘cars’ stimulated technical advances in scanning tunnelling microscopy and provided insights in surface science and synthetic chemistry — it also attracted wide interest from the public.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17040
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Structural biology: Mycobacterial ESX secrets revealed
Structural analysis of the mycobacterial ESX-5 secretion complex presents an important step towards understanding how the ESX type VII (T7) secretion systems can translocate a multitude of substrates — including virulence factors involved in pathogenesis — across the bacterial cell envelope.Nature Microbiology 2, 17074