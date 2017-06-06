Microscopy

Definition

Microscopy refers to any method used to acquire images of nearby objects at resolutions that greatly exceed the resolving ability of the unaided human eye. Object visualization may be mediated by light or electron beams using optical or magnetic lenses respectively, or through the use of a physical scanning probe that measures one of a wide range of different sample characteristics.

