Optical manipulation and tweezers

Latest Research and Reviews
All-fiber spatial rotation manipulation for radially asymmetric modesScientific Reports 7, 2540
Ultrashort vortex from a Gaussian pulse – An achromatic-interferometric approachScientific Reports 7, 2396
Group-velocity-locked vector soliton molecules in fiber lasersScientific Reports 7, 2372
Tomographic active optical trapping of arbitrarily shaped objects by exploiting 3D refractive index maps
Controlling the three-dimensional behaviour of arbitrarily shaped and oriented particles with optical tweezers is a challenging task. Here, Kim and Park use tomographic active trapping to manipulate non-spherical particles and particle ensembles as well as biological cells.Nature Communications 8, 15340
Nanofibre optic force transducers with sub-piconewton resolution via near-field plasmon–dielectric interactions
A nanofibre optic force transducer with 0.2 pN sensitivity is demonstrated. The set-up is used to monitor bacterial motion, observe heart cell beating and detect infrasound power in solution.Nature Photonics 11, 352–355
News and Comment
Optical lattices: Reconfigurable ratchetNature Photonics 11, 267
Optomechanics: Cooling dynamicsNature Photonics 10, 751
Holography: Optical forces for data storageNature Photonics 10, 621
Nanoparticles: Scattering-force schemeNature Photonics 10, 359
View from... JSAP Spring Meeting 2016: Ultrashort interactions
At the 63rd Spring Meeting of the Japan Society of Applied Physics, scientists described how femtosecond laser pulses can be used to perform tasks such as quantum beat spectroscopy, control of magnetization, cell sorting and crystal growth.Nature Photonics 10, 369–370
Nanophotonics: Momentum in metamaterials
Optical forces are increasingly relevant in nanoscale optical science and engineering, but optical momentum in materials is still not fully understood. It is now shown that microstructure details as well as macroscopic optical parameters are important in determining optical momentum.Nature Photonics 10, 291–293