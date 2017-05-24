Optical spectroscopy

News and Views |
- Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Identification of a Simplest Hypervalent Hydrogen Fluoride Anion in Solid ArgonScientific Reports 7, 2985
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
A legacy for lasers
Ronald Drever may be most famous for co-founding the LIGO project and his gravitational-wave research, but his contributions to laser stabilization have had broad impact on the photonics community.Nature Photonics 11, 265
Free-electron lasers: Terahertz spectrometer
Imaging: Quantum time lens
Optical imaging: Resolutely deep and fast
Functionalized quantum dots emitting short-wavelength infrared light enable small-animal imaging with deep penetration, high spatial resolution and fast acquisition speeds.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0064