Materials for optics
Materials for optics are substances used to manipulate the flow of light. This can include reflecting, absorbing, focusing or splitting an optical beam. The efficiency of a specific material at each task is strongly wavelength dependent, thus a full understanding of the interaction between light and matter is vital.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Research | | open
Mesoscopic chaos mediated by Drude electron-hole plasma in silicon optomechanical oscillators
Chaotic behaviour of optomechanical systems has only recently been investigated and observed. Here, Wu et al. study the chaos dynamics in a silicon platform where coupled electron-hole plasma dynamics is possible, providing a route towards chip-scale mesoscopic nonlinear dynamics.Nature Communications 8, 15570
Research | | open
On the nature of photoluminescence in Bismuth-doped silica glassScientific Reports 7, 3179
Research | | open
Bloch oscillations sustained by nonlinearityScientific Reports 7, 3195
Research | | open
Spaser as a biological probe
Advanced diagnostic probes are required for monitoring disease progression. Here Galanzha et al. demonstrate a 22 nm plasmonic nanolaser to serve as a super-bright, biocompatible probe capable of generating stimulated emission directly inside living cells and animal tissue, while targeting cancer cells.Nature Communications 8, 15528
News and Comment
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Attosecond metrology: Optical waveform reconstruction
The direct measurement of few-cycle optical waveforms with arbitrary polarization and weak intensity is now made possible thanks to extreme ultraviolet interferometry with isolated attosecond pulses.
Plasmonics: Femtosecond polarization switching
High-speed control of polarization may lead to ultrafast modulators and help explore polarization-dependent ultrafast dynamics in matter. Now, femtosecond polarization switching is realized through intraband optical excitation in an ultrathin semiconductor layer.
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitter
Research Highlights |
Topology: Laser-induced superconductor
Research Highlights |
Terahertz science: Ultrafast pulse switching