- Nature Materials 16, 607–608
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Conditional internalization of PEGylated nanomedicines by PEG engagers for triple negative breast cancer therapy
The majority of treatment options for cancers are ineffective due to limited therapeutic targeting. Here, the authors develop bispecific antibodies that effectively target nanomaterials to triple-negative breast cancer cell receptors and deliver therapeutics leading to inhibition of tumour growth.Nature Communications 8, 15507
Preventing tissue fibrosis by local biomaterials interfacing of specific cryptic extracellular matrix information
Matrix metalloproteinase enzymes are widely known to contribute to the breakdown of tissues. Here, the authors utilise a biomaterial substrate functionalised with a laminin fragment to modulate the expression of these enzymes, subsequently controlling the integrity of tissue.Nature Communications 8, 15509
Magnetic forces enable controlled drug delivery by disrupting endothelial cell-cell junctions
The transportation of large molecules through the vascular endothelium presents a major challenge for in vivo drug delivery. Here, the authors demonstrate the potential of using external magnetic fields and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance the local extravasation of circulating large molecules.Nature Communications 8, 15594
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Smart materials: To grip or not to gripNature Reviews Materials 2, 17038
The tendon-to-bone attachment: Unification through disarray
High-resolution imaging, composition analysis and mechanical testing reveal a disordered transitional material within the Achilles tendon-to-bone attachment, structured as a fibrous network to enable force transfer and maximize structural integrity.Nature Materials 16, 607–608
Scientific advice — is drug repurposing missing a trick?
Scientific Advice meetings are a mechanism to improve communications between drug developers and regulators during the drug-development process. While standard practice for industry, the benefits provided by these meetings are under-utilised by academia. In the context of drug repurposing, can scientific advice, as part of a proposed new R&D tax credits scheme, help to unblock some of the obstacles in the way to clinical adoption?
Combining drugs and extending treatment — a PFS end point is not sufficient
In studies investigating the combination of two or more anticancer drugs that are already approved for independent use, or 'maintenance' regimens, the use of progression-free survival as the end point for approval is inadequate; sequential treatment with the same agents or existing salvage therapies, respectively, might provide an equivalent survival benefit, with lower toxicity, cost, and treatment burden, therefore, the use of an overall survival end point is essential to justify such interventions.