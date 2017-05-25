Soft materials

News and Views |
- Nature Materials 16, 606
Research
Free-standing supramolecular hydrogel objects by reaction-diffusion
Reaction-diffusion controls the spatial formation of many natural structures but is rarely applied to organic materials. Here, the authors couple reaction-diffusion to the self-assembly of a supramolecular gelator, introducing a strategy to forming soft, free-standing objects with controlled shape and functionality.Nature Communications 8, 15317
Research
On the nature of photoluminescence in Bismuth-doped silica glassScientific Reports 7, 3179
Research
Vector assembly of colloids on monolayer substrates
Precise assembly of undecorated colloids demands a clever approach. Here, the authors draw unlikely inspiration from vector graphics to direct colloids into 2D structures, pinning the ends and corners of assembled patterns with optical tweezers and manipulating the segments like vectors.Nature Communications 8, 15778
Research
Universal emulsion stabilization from the arrested adsorption of rough particles at liquid-liquid interfaces
Emulsions are dispersions of two liquids which have industrial applications and can be stabilized by solid particles. Here Zanini et al. investigate the effect of particle roughness and demonstrate that particles with a particular surface roughness can effectively stabilize different types of emulsions.Nature Communications 8, 15701
Research
Alignment of liquid crystals by polymers with residual amounts of solventsScientific Reports 7, 3043
Research
Enhanced selectivity in mixed matrix membranes for CO2 capture through efficient dispersion of amine-functionalized MOF nanoparticles
Mixed matrix membranes can separate CO2 from flue gas mixtures but increasing selectivity without sacrificing permeability remains challenging. Selectivity can be increased with little loss in permeability by using nanoparticulate, amine-functionalized metal–organic framework fillers.Nature Energy 2, 17086
Research Highlights
Smart materials: To grip or not to gripNature Reviews Materials 2, 17038
Research Highlights
Cyclic polymers: A self-assembly route
News and Views |
Material Witness: Plastics on the menuNature Materials 16, 606
Research Highlights
Water purification: No-filter filtrationNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0049
Research Highlights
Plant physiology: Organic electronics take rootNature Reviews Materials 2, 17032
Research Highlights
Cancer Immunotherapy: T cells tackle tumoursNature Reviews Materials 2, 17027