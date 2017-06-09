Research | | open
Structural materials
Structural materials are materials used or studied primarily for their mechanical properties, as opposed to their electronic, magnetic, chemical or optical characteristics. This can include a materials response to an applied force, whether this response is elastic or plastic, its hardness, and its strength.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3179
Enhanced selectivity in mixed matrix membranes for CO2 capture through efficient dispersion of amine-functionalized MOF nanoparticles
Mixed matrix membranes can separate CO2 from flue gas mixtures but increasing selectivity without sacrificing permeability remains challenging. Selectivity can be increased with little loss in permeability by using nanoparticulate, amine-functionalized metal–organic framework fillers.Nature Energy 2, 17086
Hafnium—an optical hydrogen sensor spanning six orders in pressure
For monitoring hydrogen partial pressure, optical sensors have a particular safety advantage due to absence of wiring in operation area. Here authors show hysteresis-free, reproducible change in optical transmission in palladium-capped hafnium hydride films over six orders of magnitude in hydrogen partial pressure.Nature Communications 8, 15718
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cation–π Interactions: Mimicking mussel mechanics
Gluing materials together underwater is a mighty challenge faced — and overcome — by mussels. It requires good adhesion and cohesion. Molecular-level mechanical measurements have now shown that cation–π interactions provide surprisingly strong cohesive abilities.Nature Chemistry 9, 408–409
Research Highlights |
2D materials: Amorphous and fluctuatingNature Physics 13, 205
Research Highlights |
Spider silk: Spinning an artificial yarnNature Reviews Materials 2, 17003
News and Views |
Material Witness: Old gold — or new?Nature Materials 16, 159
Comments and Opinion |
Extra points for thermometry
Temperature measurement standards rely on highly reproducible states of matter — including eutectic points, as Jonathan Pearce explains.Nature Physics 13, 104
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Solid stress indicates tumour pathology