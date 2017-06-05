News and Views |
Bose–Einstein condensates
Bose–Einstein condensates are a state of matter in which all the constituent particles exist in their lowest energy level. The Pauli Exclusion Principle prevents more than one electron (an example of a fermion) per quantum state; however no such limit is imposed on particles known as bosons, such as helium-4 atoms.
Research |
Direct measurement of polariton–polariton interaction strength
Exciton–polariton condensates have garnered interest as a means to access macroscopic displays of quantum phenomena such as Bose–Einstein condensation and superfluidity. In this work, a direct measure of the polariton–polariton interaction is obtained.
Research |
Excitonic superfluid phase in double bilayer graphene
Strongly interacting bosons have been predicted to display a transition into a superfluid ground state, similar to Bose–Einstein condensation. This effect is now observed in a double bilayer graphene structure, with excitons as the bosonic particles.
Research |
Quantum Hall drag of exciton condensate in graphene
An electronic double layer, subjected to a high magnetic field, can form an exciton condensate: a Bose–Einstein condensate of Coulomb-bound electron–hole pairs. Now, exciton condensation is reported for a graphene/boron-nitride/graphene structure.
Research | | open
Observation of dynamic atom-atom correlation in liquid helium in real space
Liquid helium can be treated as an ideal gas or a condensed liquid and displays intriguing features like Bose–Einstein condensation. Here the authors show that roton excitation reveals information on real space dynamic atom-atom correlations in superfluid helium, which could be used to benchmark models.Nature Communications 8, 15294
Research | | open
Vortices and antivortices in two-dimensional ultracold Fermi gasesScientific Reports 7, 45702
News and Views |
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
News and Views |
Van der waals heterostructures: Exciting double bilayers
An excitonic Bose–Einstein condensate has so far been realized only in particular semiconductor heterostructure setups. Now, experiments show that such condensates can form in double graphene bilayers separated by hexagonal boron nitride.
News and Views |
Quantum hydrodynamics: Acoustic Hawking radiation
A milestone for quantum hydrodynamics may have been reached, with experiments on a black hole-like event horizon for sound waves providing strong evidence for a sonic analogue of Hawking radiation.Nature Physics 12, 897–898
News and Views |
Quantum ferrofluids: Made to orderNature Physics 12, 205
Comments and Opinion |
Happy birthday BEC
Bose–Einstein condensation in atomic gases was first observed in 1995. As we look back at the past 20 years of this thriving field, it's clear that there is much to celebrate.Nature Physics 11, 982–983
Comments and Opinion |
Rubidium round-the-clock
Iulia Georgescu explains why rubidium is atomic physicists' favourite chemical element.Nature Chemistry 7, 1034