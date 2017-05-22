Quantum Hall
Quantum Hall is the quantum-level version of the Hall effect: a voltage produced as electrons flow through a magnetic field. In two-dimensional materials and at low temperatures the quantum mechanical nature of this phenomenon is evident as a series of steps in the Hall voltage with increasing applied magnetic field.
Excitonic superfluid phase in double bilayer graphene
Strongly interacting bosons have been predicted to display a transition into a superfluid ground state, similar to Bose–Einstein condensation. This effect is now observed in a double bilayer graphene structure, with excitons as the bosonic particles.
Quantum Hall drag of exciton condensate in graphene
An electronic double layer, subjected to a high magnetic field, can form an exciton condensate: a Bose–Einstein condensate of Coulomb-bound electron–hole pairs. Now, exciton condensation is reported for a graphene/boron-nitride/graphene structure.
Observed quantization of anyonic heat flow
Quasiparticles in strongly interacting fractional quantum Hall systems carry heat according to the same quantization of thermal conductance as for particles in non-interacting systems.Nature 545, 75–79
Role of chiral quantum Hall edge states in nuclear spin polarization
Quantum Hall phases in two-dimensional systems have chiral edges, along which electrons propagate in one direction without backscattering. Here, the authors use nuclear magnetic resonance to demonstrate how chiral modes establish dynamical nuclear polarization in a quantum Hall ferromagnet.Nature Communications 8, 15084
Tunable transmission of quantum Hall edge channels with full degeneracy lifting in split-gated graphene devices
Quantum point contacts are gate-tunable constrictions allowing for control of charge carrier transmission in 2D electron gases. Here, the authors fabricate a hBN/graphene/hBN van der Waals heterojunction to enable quantum point contact devices in the integer and fractional quantum Hall regimes.Nature Communications 8, 14983
Van der waals heterostructures: Exciting double bilayers
An excitonic Bose–Einstein condensate has so far been realized only in particular semiconductor heterostructure setups. Now, experiments show that such condensates can form in double graphene bilayers separated by hexagonal boron nitride.
Metrology in 2019
Klaus von Klitzing tells the story of the quantum Hall effect's impact on metrology.Nature Physics 13, 198
Spin–orbitronics: Skyrmion Hall effect
Two independent teams have demonstrated that the current-driven motion of a topological charge experiences a transverse deflection analogous to charged particles in the classical Hall effect.Nature Physics 13, 112–113
Quantum optics: Photons taught new tricks
Experiments of the Aharonov–Bohm type typically involve particles that are charged and interact with a magnetic flux. Photons aren't the former and don't do the latter. Yet, an Aharonov–Bohm ring for photons has just been realized experimentally.Nature Physics 13, 110–111
Graphene: Chiral Andreev Hall modes
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 11, 578