Quantum Hall

Definition

Quantum Hall is the quantum-level version of the Hall effect: a voltage produced as electrons flow through a magnetic field. In two-dimensional materials and at low temperatures the quantum mechanical nature of this phenomenon is evident as a series of steps in the Hall voltage with increasing applied magnetic field.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Strongly interacting bosons have been predicted to display a transition into a superfluid ground state, similar to Bose–Einstein condensation. This effect is now observed in a double bilayer graphene structure, with excitons as the bosonic particles.

    • J. I. A. Li
    • , T. Taniguchi
    • , K. Watanabe
    • , J. Hone
    •  & C. R. Dean
    Nature Physics

  • Research |

    An electronic double layer, subjected to a high magnetic field, can form an exciton condensate: a Bose–Einstein condensate of Coulomb-bound electron–hole pairs. Now, exciton condensation is reported for a graphene/boron-nitride/graphene structure.

    • Xiaomeng Liu
    • , Kenji Watanabe
    • , Takashi Taniguchi
    • , Bertrand I. Halperin
    •  & Philip Kim
    Nature Physics

  • Research |

    Quasiparticles in strongly interacting fractional quantum Hall systems carry heat according to the same quantization of thermal conductance as for particles in non-interacting systems.

    • Mitali Banerjee
    • , Moty Heiblum
    • , Amir Rosenblatt
    • , Yuval Oreg
    • , Dima E. Feldman
    • , Ady Stern
    •  & Vladimir Umansky
    Nature 545, 75–79

  • Research | | open

    Quantum Hall phases in two-dimensional systems have chiral edges, along which electrons propagate in one direction without backscattering. Here, the authors use nuclear magnetic resonance to demonstrate how chiral modes establish dynamical nuclear polarization in a quantum Hall ferromagnet.

    • Kaifeng Yang
    • , Katsumi Nagase
    • , Yoshiro Hirayama
    • , Tetsuya D. Mishima
    • , Michael B. Santos
    •  & Hongwu Liu
    Nature Communications 8, 15084

  • Research | | open

    Quantum point contacts are gate-tunable constrictions allowing for control of charge carrier transmission in 2D electron gases. Here, the authors fabricate a hBN/graphene/hBN van der Waals heterojunction to enable quantum point contact devices in the integer and fractional quantum Hall regimes.

    • Katrin Zimmermann
    • , Anna Jordan
    • , Frédéric Gay
    • , Kenji Watanabe
    • , Takashi Taniguchi
    • , Zheng Han
    • , Vincent Bouchiat
    • , Hermann Sellier
    •  & Benjamin Sacépé
    Nature Communications 8, 14983
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment