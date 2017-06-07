Semiconductors

Research |
Layer-dependent ferromagnetism in a van der Waals crystal down to the monolayer limit
Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.
This Review examines the development of nanoporous atomically thin membranes, focusing on fundamental mechanisms of gas- and liquid-phase transport, membrane fabrication techniques, and advances towards practical applications.
Andreev bound states in semiconductor–superconductor hybrid structures are studied using microwave spectroscopy — a tool that could be also used for investigating Majorana modes.
Multiple exciton generation, in which two electron–hole pairs are generated from the absorption of one high-energy photon, has been demonstrated to improve efficiency in quantum-dot-based solar cells. Now, a photoelectrochemical system using PbS quantum dots is shown to drive hydrogen evolution with external quantum efficiency over 100%.
Functionalized quantum dots emitting short-wavelength infrared light enable small-animal imaging with deep penetration, high spatial resolution and fast acquisition speeds.
Emerging 2D-material-based inks could find applications in next-generation printed electronics.