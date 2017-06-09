Research | | open
Phase transitions and critical phenomena
Phase transitions and critical phenomena are the changes of a system from one regime or state to another exhibiting very different properties, and the unusual effects that occur on the boundary between them. A change in the state of matter, such as from a solid to a liquid, is a classic example.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3149
Research | | open
Parity-time-symmetric quantum critical phenomena
Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.Nature Communications 8, 15791
Research | | open
Inhomogeneous spatial distribution of the magnetic transition in an iron-rhodium thin film
Films of iron-rhodium alloy undergo a magnetic transition at 100°C, and so are attractive for applications, but a detailed understanding of the transition mechanism has not been achieved. Here, the authors use electron holography to quantitatively map the transition’s progress through the film depth.Nature Communications 8, 15703
Research | | open
Widom Lines in Binary Mixtures of Supercritical FluidsScientific Reports 7, 3028
Research |
Direct measurement of polariton–polariton interaction strength
Exciton–polariton condensates have garnered interest as a means to access macroscopic displays of quantum phenomena such as Bose–Einstein condensation and superfluidity. In this work, a direct measure of the polariton–polariton interaction is obtained.
Research | | open
Collective navigation of complex networks: Participatory greedy routingScientific Reports 7, 2898
News and Comment
News and Views |
Superconductivity: Ferroelectricity woos pairing
Ferroelectricity and superconductivity do not have much in common. Now, a superconducting and a ferroelectric-like state have been found to coexist in a doped perovskite oxide.
Research Highlights |
Critical behaviour: Monkey business
Research Highlights |
2D materials: Amorphous and fluctuating
News and Views |
Material Witness: Metallic hydrogen in the spotlightNature Materials 16, 288
News and Views |
Crystallization: Brought to the surface
There is growing evidence for the kinetics of homogeneous nucleation being a multi-step process. Colloid experiments and simulations now suggest that heterogeneous nucleation is no exception.Nature Physics 13, 421–422
News and Views |
Machine learning: New tool in the box
A recent burst of activity in applying machine learning to tackle fundamental questions in physics suggests that associated techniques may soon become as common in physics as numerical simulations or calculus.Nature Physics 13, 420–421