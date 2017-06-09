Ferroelectrics and multiferroics
Ferroelectrics and multiferroics are a class of materials that exhibit switching of their physical properties under an external influence. Ferroelectrics demonstrate a switchable electric polarization when an electric field is applied. Multiferroics exhibit a similar ‘ferroic’ behaviour in two or more of their (usually electric, magnetic or elastic) properties.
Non-Ising and chiral ferroelectric domain walls revealed by nonlinear optical microscopy
Understanding the structure of domain walls is an important step in developing nanoscale ferroelectric devices. Here, the authors use second harmonic imaging to verify predictions of Bloch and Néel, rather than simple Ising, domain wall structures in lead zirconium titanate and lithium tantalate.Nature Communications 8, 15768
Possible absence of critical thickness and size effect in ultrathin perovskite ferroelectric films
Understanding ferroelectricity at reduced dimensions will be important for future sub-nanoscale devices based on ferroelectrics. Using high resolution electron microscopy; Gao et al., observe the existence of a measurable polarization at a thickness of just 1.5-unit cellsNature Communications 8, 15549
Coupled multiferroic domain switching in the canted conical spin spiral system Mn2GeO4
The coexistence of ferromagnetism and ferroelectricity in a multiferroic material often arises from complex magnetoelectric couplings. Here, the authors observe switching of domains in Mn2GeO4 using neutron diffraction and develop a phenomenological theory to explain their results.Nature Communications 8, 15457
Designing lead-free antiferroelectrics for energy storage
Antiferroelectric capacitors hold great promise for high-power energy storage. Here, through a first-principles-based computational approach, authors find high theoretical energy densities in rare earth substituted bismuth ferrite, and propose a simple model to assess the storage properties of a general antiferroelectric material.Nature Communications 8, 15682
Giant thermal Hall effect in multiferroics
Giant coupling between magnetism and phonons — or the giant thermal Hall effect — is reported in the insulating polar magnet (ZnxFe1−x)2Mo3O8.
Ferroelectrics: Learn the hard wayNature Physics 13, 419
Superconductivity: Ferroelectricity woos pairing
Ferroelectricity and superconductivity do not have much in common. Now, a superconducting and a ferroelectric-like state have been found to coexist in a doped perovskite oxide.
Multiferroics: from the cosmically large to the subatomically small
Multiferroics can be used to address fundamental questions on the nature of the universe, providing a platform to test concepts in cosmology and high-energy physics, such as the formation of cosmic strings and the existence of an electron electric dipole moment.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17017
Ferroelectric tunnel junctions: Crossing the wall
The electronic transport across a head-to-head ferroelectric domain wall reveals a signature of quantum tunnelling assisted by confined, quantum-well-like states.
Multiferroics: Making a point of control
The coexistence of spin order and disorder at a critical point in the phase diagram of multiferroic materials may be exploited to locally control magnetoelectric coupling — as is now shown for doped BiFeO3 by means of scanning probe microscopy.Nature Physics 13, 115–116
Ferroelastic domains: Springy expansion
The controllable and reversible growth of ferroelastic domains in a ferroelectric thin film with composition and strain gradients may enable new devices.Nature Materials 15, 497–498