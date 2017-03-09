Circular dichroism

Definition

Circular dichroism is the difference in the absorption of left- and right-handed circularly polarized light that occurs when a molecule contains one or more chiral, light-absorbing groups. It is used as a spectroscopic technique to study chiral molecules, particularly for analyzing the secondary structure of macromolecules such as proteins.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Crossing two focused laser beams with opposite circular polarization makes the production and application of circularly polarized light in the extreme ultraviolet and soft X-ray spectral regions considerably easier and more efficient.

    • Kjeld S. E. Eikema
    Nature Photonics 9, 710–712
