Circular dichroism
Circular dichroism is the difference in the absorption of left- and right-handed circularly polarized light that occurs when a molecule contains one or more chiral, light-absorbing groups. It is used as a spectroscopic technique to study chiral molecules, particularly for analyzing the secondary structure of macromolecules such as proteins.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Optical determination of the Néel vector in a CuMnAs thin-film antiferromagnet
Due to their nature antiferromagnets are difficult to probe with conventional magnetometers. The Néel vector of a practically important antiferromagnet, CuMnAs, has now been determined by a femtosecond pump–probe magneto-optical experiment.Nature Photonics 11, 91–96
Research | | open
Experimental determination of excitonic band structures of single-walled carbon nanotubes using circular dichroism spectra
The experimental determination of band structure of single wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) is a challenging task, and often must be theoretically predicted. Here, the authors separate SWCNTs in high purity and experimentally determine their excitonic band structures using circular dichroism spectra.Nature Communications 7, 12899
Research | | open
Assembled molecular face-rotating polyhedra to transfer chirality from two to three dimensions
Protein subunits on the capsids of icosahedral viruses can form patterns with rotational symmetry, which are difficult to recreate in the laboratory. Here the authors report a strategy to construct 3D chiral polyhedra with rotational faces from 2D chiral truxene-based units through dynamic covalent chemistry.Nature Communications 7, 12469
News and Comment
News and Views |
Nonlinear optics: Twisted high-harmonic generation
Crossing two focused laser beams with opposite circular polarization makes the production and application of circularly polarized light in the extreme ultraviolet and soft X-ray spectral regions considerably easier and more efficient.Nature Photonics 9, 710–712