Near-infrared spectroscopy

Definition

Near-infrared spectroscopy is a form of non-invasive imaging that applies near-infrared radiation (wavelengths 780 nm to 3,000 nm) to chemicals or biological subjects to measure differential absorption. It can measure tissue oxygenation in blood including blood flow changes in the brain cortex for cognitive psychology research.

