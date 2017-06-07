Research | | open
Infrared spectroscopy
Infrared spectroscopy (IR spectroscopy) is an optical technique that detects molecular bond vibrations and rotations upon absorption of infrared light. Because different chemical functional groups absorb IR light at different frequencies, IR spectroscopy can be used for chemical structure analysis, chemical fingerprinting and chemical imaging.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2985
Research | | open
Observation of the universal magnetoelectric effect in a 3D topological insulator
The electrodynamics of topological insulators has been predicted to show a new magnetoelectric term, but this hasn’t been observed. Here, Dziom et al. observe a universal Faraday rotation angle equal to the fine structure constant, evidencing the so-called topological magnetoelectric effect.Nature Communications 8, 15197
Research | | open
Transient birefringence of liquids induced by terahertz electric-field torque on permanent molecular dipoles
Low-frequency structural dynamics in liquids and their underlying interactions are complex and challenging to resolve. Here, Sajadi et al. use intense terahertz fields to directly interrogate intermolecular modes in polar liquids by coupling the fields to their permanent molecular dipole moments.Nature Communications 8, 14963
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
News and Views |
Infrared spectroscopy: The acid test for water structure
While there is some qualitative understanding of how excess protons behave in acidic aqueous solutions, there is still much to learn about the structures they form with water molecules. Now, 2D infrared spectroscopy has enabled the definite identification of the 'Zundel cation' in protonated liquid water and an approximate determination of its lifetime.Nature Chemistry 8, 206–207
News and Views |
Plasmonics: Tunable spectrometerNature Photonics 10, 153
Research Highlights |
Hybrid perovskites: Cationic vibrationsNature Materials 14, 1075
News and Views |
Supercontinua: Entering the mid-infrared
The demonstration of chalcogenide fibre-based supercontinuum sources that reach beyond a wavelength of ten micrometres is set to have a major impact on spectroscopy and molecular sensing.Nature Photonics 8, 814–815
Research Highlights |
Infrared imaging: Nanoscale resolutionNature Photonics 8, 498