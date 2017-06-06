Raman spectroscopy
Raman spectroscopy is an optical technique that detects intrinsic vibrational, rotational and other low-frequency modes in molecules upon inelastic scattering of monochromatic light. Because different chemical functional groups scatter light at different frequencies, Raman spectroscopy can be used as a tool for chemical structure analysis, chemical fingerprinting and chemical imaging.
Latest Research and Reviews
In situ dynamic tracking of heterogeneous nanocatalytic processes by shell-isolated nanoparticle-enhanced Raman spectroscopy
Rational design of heterogeneous catalysts requires molecular understanding of catalytic processes. Here, the authors attach PtFe and Pd nanocatalysts to Raman signal-enhancing Au-silica nanoparticles, allowing them to spectroscopically observe the active species and bonds involved in CO oxidation in real time.Nature Communications 8, 15447
Precise determination of graphene functionalization by in situ Raman spectroscopy
Raman spectroscopy is a versatile tool to gain insight into the functionalization of graphene-based materials, yet unequivocal assignment of the vibrational modes associated with covalent binding has so far remained elusive. Here, the authors succeed in an experimental and theoretical identification of this molecular fingerprint.Nature Communications 8, 15192
Super-multiplex vibrational imaging
Stimulated Raman scattering under electronic pre-resonance conditions, combined with a new palette of probes, enables super-multiplex imaging of molecular targets in living cells with very high vibrational selectivity and sensitivity.Nature 544, 465–470
Volumetric chemical imaging by stimulated Raman projection microscopy and tomography
Recent advances have enabled high-speed three-dimensional optical imaging through the use of fluorescent markers. Here, Chen et al. integrate stimulated Raman imaging into those methods, enabling the label-free and chemically specific volumetric imaging of complex samples.Nature Communications 8, 15117
News and Comment
Remote phenotyping: Raman reveals stressNature Plants 3, 17052
3D bioimaging: Cells in gelsNature Reviews Materials 2, 17022
Light scattering: Raman shines back
Coherent backscattering experiments indicate that spontaneous Raman scattering is a coherent process that can lead to macroscopically observable interference phenomena in disordered solid-state samples.Nature Photonics 11, 144–146
Diagnostic imaging: Intraoperative virtual histology
Stimulated Raman spectroscopy combined with machine learning generates histological images for the rapid diagnosis and classification of brain tumours.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0033
Raman spectroscopy: Tipping point
Tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy can be used to characterize the relationship between the topography and the chemical activity of individual surface sites.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 100–101
Plasmonics: Graphene crumpling