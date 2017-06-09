Fluorescence spectroscopy

Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Dynamic chromatin technologies: from individual molecules to epigenomic regulation in cells
A full understanding of chromatin in diverse cellular processes requires the consideration of its dynamics, but most standard chromatin assays provide only a static snapshot. This Review describes various emerging methods for probing chromatin dynamics across a wide range of temporal and spatial scales, and discusses the resulting biological insights.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: Protein dynamics for the masses
Automation tools make large-scale fluor-escence correlation spectroscopy experiments feasible for a wide range of users.Nature Methods 12, 389
Research Highlights |
Nano-imaging: Nanoscale microscopyNature Photonics 8, 880
Research Highlights |
Protein folding: The inside scoopNature Chemical Biology 10, 168
Research Highlights |
Medical diagnostics: Urine testing appNature Photonics 7, 849
News and Views |
Conjugated macrocycles: Excitations get random
The fate of newly created excited states in conjugated materials is not fully understood, with unanswered questions regarding where exactly excitons form and their subsequent behaviour. Now, single-molecule spectroscopy studies of large conjugated molecular wheels reveal that excitons localize at random positions around the wheel rims.Nature Chemistry 5, 903–904
Research Highlights |
Mapping molecules on the move
Using a sheet of light to perform fluorescence-correlation analysis, scientists can track protein dynamics in entire cellular 'neighborhoods'.Nature Methods 8, 794