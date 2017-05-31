Plant embryogenesis
Plant embryogenesis is the process by which plant embryos form and develop. During embryogenesis the basic body plan of the plant is established, primary plant tissue types are differentiated, and food reserves are accumulated that will ultimately be used by the germinating seedling following a period of dormancy.
Polarity establishment during the first zygote asymmetrical division is explored in the brown algae Dictyota. Through transcriptomics and cytological observations, the authors uncover a novel polarization process based on two steps that are controlled by different cues.Nature Plants 3, 16221
Major life cycle transitions happen after changes in stem cells trigger new developmental programs. In moss, expression of the homeobox transcription factor BELL1 is sufficient to induce sporophyte stem cells from the gametophyte phase, without having to go through fertilization.Nature Plants 2, 16004
Plant researchers have speculated about the need for mechanisms to lock-down cell fate in late development. In PRC2 mutants, specialized, endoreplicated root hair cells differentiate normally but later revert to an embryo-like state.Nature Plants 1, 15100
