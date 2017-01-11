Plant regeneration

Definition

Plant regeneration refers to the physiological renewal, repair, or replacement of tissue in plants.

  • News and Views |

    Plant researchers have speculated about the need for mechanisms to lock-down cell fate in late development. In PRC2 mutants, specialized, endoreplicated root hair cells differentiate normally but later revert to an embryo-like state.

    • Kenneth D. Birnbaum
    Nature Plants 1, 15100
