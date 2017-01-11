Plant regeneration

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
PRC2 represses dedifferentiation of mature somatic cells in Arabidopsis
Plant somatic cells are totipotent, but once differentiated, must keep their own identity and function. Chromatin regulator PRC2 represses downstream transcription factors and prevents dedifferentiation and division of fully mature root hair cells.Nature Plants 1, 15089
News and Comment
News and Views |
Development: Acting your cellular age
Plant researchers have speculated about the need for mechanisms to lock-down cell fate in late development. In PRC2 mutants, specialized, endoreplicated root hair cells differentiate normally but later revert to an embryo-like state.Nature Plants 1, 15100