Leaf development describes the coordinated morphogenesis process by which a leaf is formed, and grows to become a mature photosynthetic organ. It starts from the initiation of a primordium in the shoot meristem, and ends with the fully structured leaf, composed of several cell types such as trichomes, guard cells, epidermal and mesophyll layers, and vascular cells.
Rapid and simple isolation of vascular, epidermal and mesophyll cells from plant leaf tissue
Endo et al. describe a protocol for the isolation of mesophyll, vascular and epidermal tissues from Arabidopsis leaves. The protocol can be applied to tissue-specific transcriptome, methylome and proteome studies in a number of crop plants.Nature Protocols 11, 1388–1395
Hydraulic basis for the evolution of photosynthetic productivity
As photosynthesis requires water, its transport to and within leaves is a potential determinant of photosynthetic productivity. This comparison of 30 species of Viburnum shows how variations in venation architecture constrain photosynthetic rate.Nature Plants 2, 16072
Patterning mechanisms of cytoskeletal and cell wall systems during leaf trichome morphogenesis
Live-cell imaging and finite-element modelling shows how the plant's cytoskeleton gives shape to trichomes. The actin-related protein (ARP)2/3 complex generates an actin meshwork that directs growth through cell-wall anisotropy and organelle transport control.Nature Plants 1, 15014
Leaf development: Hole creationNature Plants 3, 17068
Leaf morphogenesis: Pitcher perfectNature Plants 1, 15068