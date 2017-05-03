Leaf development

Definition

Leaf development describes the coordinated morphogenesis process by which a leaf is formed, and grows to become a mature photosynthetic organ. It starts from the initiation of a primordium in the shoot meristem, and ends with the fully structured leaf, composed of several cell types such as trichomes, guard cells, epidermal and mesophyll layers, and vascular cells.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment