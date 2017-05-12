Root apical meristem

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Unique cell-type-specific patterns of DNA methylation in the root meristem
Cell-type-specific DNA methylation in plants has only been studied for reproductive tissues. Now a study reports cell-type-specific methylomes of the Arabidopsis root meristem, providing insights into the epigenetic diversity between somatic cell types.Nature Plants 2, 16058
Research |
Peptide signaling in plants: finding partners is the keyCell Research 26, 755–756
Reviews |
Plant vascular development: from early specification to differentiation
Recent studies in Arabidopsis thaliana have identified interconnected signalling networks that regulate plant vascular development. These findings have increased our understanding of vascular development from early cell specification during embryogenesis to the latest stages of differentiation of the phloem and xylem.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 30–40
News and Comment
News and Views |
Epigenetics: Cell-type methylomes in the root
A new study combines cell sorting with DNA methylation and RNA profiling to identify novel epigenomic features in plant roots.Nature Plants 2, 16061
News and Views |
Root development: Pulse control
The length of root hairs, a critical determinant of a plant's absorption capacity, is dictated by a translational pulse of the transcription factor RSL4. The intensity and duration of this pulse depends on the integration of endogenous and environmental information that tunes the phenotypic readout to the environment.Nature Plants 1, 15148
Research Highlights |
Plant cell biology: The roots of quiescence
The ERF115 transcriptional activator is a rate-limiting factor of quiescent centre cell division.