Plant morphogenesis

Latest Research and Reviews
Structure of the SHR–SCR heterodimer bound to the BIRD/IDD transcriptional factor JKD
The two GRAS transcription factors SHR and SCR play a role in root development by interacting with proteins of the BIRD/IDD family, such as JACKDAW. Structural and biochemical characterization of the three components explains how the subunits interact together and with DNA.Nature Plants 3, 17010
Two-step cell polarization in algal zygotes
Polarity establishment during the first zygote asymmetrical division is explored in the brown algae Dictyota. Through transcriptomics and cytological observations, the authors uncover a novel polarization process based on two steps that are controlled by different cues.Nature Plants 3, 16221
News and Comment
Crop breeding: Turning a lawn into a field
A genetic screen in the model panicoid grass Setaria viridis reveals the importance of the auxin transporter AUX1 for inflorescence branching in maize, highlighting how model plants can accelerate gene discovery in complex crops.Nature Plants 3, 17060
Cotton development: Branching outNature Plants 2, 16105
Development: A new function of plant trichomes
Trichomes are specific epidermal cells often functional in protection, seed dispersal and, less frequently, development. A MIXTA-like MYB transcription factor from cotton, GhMYBML10, has been shown to control petal trichome formation. Interestingly, the petal trichomes act as natural Velcro in maintaining correct flower bud shape, ensuring seed production.Nature Plants 2, 16096
Signalling: Yin–yang hormonal crosstalk
Brassinosteroids and gibberellins are two principal growth-promoting hormones in plants. A transcription factor called JUB1 connects their signalling and biosynthesis through positive and negative feedback loops to finely coordinate developmental output.Nature Plants 2, 16023
Photomorphogenesis: When blue meets red
Unable to run away, plants adapt to environmental changes by adjusting their development. Two recent publications explore the unexpected contribution of blue light photoreceptors in the growth response to shade and warm temperatures.Nature Plants 2, 16019
Auxin conjugation: Growing out of the shade
Plants must adapt to unfavourable environmental conditions. Shade avoidance by organ elongation is an important mechanism to move towards sunlight. A new mutant affected in auxin conjugation shows that auxin homeostasis controls hypocotyl elongation.Nature Plants 2, 16044