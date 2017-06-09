Plant morphogenesis

Definition

Plant morphogenesis concerns the origin and development of the physical form and external structure of plants.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    A genetic screen in the model panicoid grass Setaria viridis reveals the importance of the auxin transporter AUX1 for inflorescence branching in maize, highlighting how model plants can accelerate gene discovery in complex crops.

    • Richard Sibout
    Nature Plants 3, 17060

  • News and Views |

    Trichomes are specific epidermal cells often functional in protection, seed dispersal and, less frequently, development. A MIXTA-like MYB transcription factor from cotton, GhMYBML10, has been shown to control petal trichome formation. Interestingly, the petal trichomes act as natural Velcro in maintaining correct flower bud shape, ensuring seed production.

    • Qing Zhao
    •  & Xiao-Ya Chen
    Nature Plants 2, 16096

  • News and Views |

    Brassinosteroids and gibberellins are two principal growth-promoting hormones in plants. A transcription factor called JUB1 connects their signalling and biosynthesis through positive and negative feedback loops to finely coordinate developmental output.

    • Jun-Xian He
    Nature Plants 2, 16023

  • News and Views |

    Unable to run away, plants adapt to environmental changes by adjusting their development. Two recent publications explore the unexpected contribution of blue light photoreceptors in the growth response to shade and warm temperatures.

    • Ziqiang Zhu
    •  & Chentao Lin
    Nature Plants 2, 16019

  • News and Views |

    Plants must adapt to unfavourable environmental conditions. Shade avoidance by organ elongation is an important mechanism to move towards sunlight. A new mutant affected in auxin conjugation shows that auxin homeostasis controls hypocotyl elongation.

    • Jutta Ludwig-Müller
    Nature Plants 2, 16044
All News & Comment