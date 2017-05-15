Plant stem cell
Plant stem cells are innately undifferentiated cells located in the meristems of plant. They serve as the origin of plant vitality, as they maintain themselves while providing a steady supply of precursor cells to form differentiated tissues and organs in the plant.
Latest Research and Reviews
A Lin28 homologue reprograms differentiated cells to stem cells in the moss Physcomitrella patens
Land plants and metazoans are both able to reprogram differentiated cells to stem cells under certain circumstances. Here the authors show that the moss CSP1 protein, which shares conserved domains with the mammalian pluripotent stem cell factor Lin28, promotes reprogramming of leaf cells to apical stem cells.Nature Communications 8, 14242
The heterodimeric transcription factor complex ERF115–PAT1 grants regeneration competence
Plants can regenerate tissues after injury. The heterodimeric transcription factor complex ERF115–PAT1 is activated by the cell death of neighbouring cells, and is crucial for stem cell replenishment and the high regenerative potential of plants.Nature Plants 2, 16165
Plant and animal stem cells: similar yet different
As in animals, plant stem cells reside in stem cell niches, which produce signals that regulate the balance between self-renewal and differentiation into new tissues. Continuous organ production that is characteristic of plant growth requires a robust regulatory network to maintain this balance. Elucidating this network provides an opportunity to compare plant and animal stem cell strategies.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 301–312
Stem-cell-triggered immunity through CLV3p–FLS2 signallingNature 473, 376–379
News and Comment
Meristem development: Ratchet blockNature Plants 2, 16086
Wood development: Growth through knowledge
Overexpressing a receptor–ligand pair specifically in their native tissue domains dramatically promotes wood formation and biomass production in trees.Nature Plants 1, 15060
Plant cell biology: The roots of quiescence
The ERF115 transcriptional activator is a rate-limiting factor of quiescent centre cell division.
Plant cell biology: Mobile miRNAs for stem cell maintenance
miR394 signals from the protoderm to maintain stem cell activity at the shoot apex.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 14, 128–129