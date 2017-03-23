Energy transfer
Energy transfer is the process by which energy is relocated from one system to another, for example, through the transfer of heat, work or mass transfer. In chemistry, the affect of atomic or molecular composition on energy transfer is studied, examples of which include energy transfer through molecular collisions or through fluorescence resonance energy transfer.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Experimental demonstration of photon upconversion via cooperative energy pooling
Photon upconversion methods demonstrated thus far involve challenging requirements. Here Weingarten et al. demonstrate a mechanism called cooperative energy pooling, in which multiple photoexcited sensitizers resonantly and simultaneously transfer their energies to a higher-energy state on a single acceptor.Nature Communications 8, 14808
Reviews |
Photovoltaic concepts inspired by coherence effects in photosynthetic systems
Lessons learned from coherent phenomena in biological photosynthetic systems may be useful to improve energy- and charge-transport in disordered materials. This Review describes coherence and its potential beneficial effects in photovoltaics.Nature Materials 16, 35–44
Research |
Dynamics of the triplet-pair state reveals the likely coexistence of coherent and incoherent singlet fission in crystalline hexacene
Singlet fission — the splitting of a singlet exciton into two triplets — is a process that could be exploited to improve the power conversion efficiency of solar cells. Spectroscopic data now suggest that coherent and incoherent mechanisms for singlet fission in crystalline hexacene coexist and occur on different timescales.Nature Chemistry 9, 341–346
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Water clusters: High-speed evaporation
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 10, 1007
News and Views |
Colloidal nanoplatelets: Energy transfer is speeded up in 2D
When efficient energy transfer under high carrier densities is required, two-dimensional nanoplatelets are the material of choice, combining an exceptional suppression of nonlinear fluorescence quenching with ultrafast transfer capabilities.Nature Materials 14, 464–465
News and Views |
Radiation chemistry: Radical water
Radiation of sufficient energy can knock out a tightly bound core-electron from the inner shell of a water molecule, leaving behind a short-lived, highly excited state. Now, through electron spectroscopy and theoretical simulations, these states have been observed to undergo previously unconsidered proton-mediated processes in solution.Nature Chemistry 5, 553–554
News and Views |
Energy transfer: On the right path
Controlled energy-transfer on a molecular scale is a goal in many areas of science, from artificial photosynthesis to molecular electronics. Now, DNA origami has been used to direct the transfer of energy from an excited input dye down one of two paths by precisely arranging a mediator dye.Nature Chemistry 3, 269–270
News and Views |
Material witness: Quantum leaves in fact and fictionNature Materials 9, 614