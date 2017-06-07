Excited states

Definition

Excited states are those quantum states of an atom or a molecule with more energy than the ground state. The understanding of excited states and their relaxation to lower energy states plays an important role in spectroscopy and also lies at the heart of photochemistry.

Latest Research and Reviews

  Research

    Singlet fission — converting a singlet exciton to two triplet excitons — may be useful for improving photovoltaic efficiency. Ultrafast spectroscopic measurements and quantum chemical calculations have now uncovered aspects of the process critical to it occurring efficiently, including the role of intermolecular vibrations and symmetry breaking, and the location of a conical intersection on the excited-state potential energy surface.

    • Kiyoshi Miyata
    • , Yuki Kurashige
    • , Kazuya Watanabe
    • , Toshiki Sugimoto
    • , Shota Takahashi
    • , Shunsuke Tanaka
    • , Jun Takeya
    • , Takeshi Yanai
    •  & Yoshiyasu Matsumoto
    Nature Chemistry

  Research

    DNA-templated silver nanoclusters possess desirable optical properties, but their excited state dynamics remain poorly understood. Here the authors show that intracluster relaxations in such clusters are strongly coupled to a vibrational mode, resulting in ultrafast concerted transfer of population and coherence between excited states.

    • Erling Thyrhaug
    • , Sidsel Ammitzbøll Bogh
    • , Miguel R Carro-Temboury
    • , Charlotte Stahl Madsen
    • , Tom Vosch
    •  & Donatas Zigmantas
    Nature Communications 8, 15577

  Research

    Singlet fission is an important process occurring in solar cells, however the mechanism is not well understood. Here the authors reveal intermediates during singlet fission of a non-conjugated pentacene dimer, developing a single kinetic model to describe the data over seven temporal orders of magnitude at room and cryogenic temperatures.

    • Bettina S. Basel
    • , Johannes Zirzlmeier
    • , Constantin Hetzer
    • , Brian T. Phelan
    • , Matthew D. Krzyaniak
    • , S. Rajagopala Reddy
    • , Pedro B. Coto
    • , Noah E. Horwitz
    • , Ryan M. Young
    • , Fraser J. White
    • , Frank Hampel
    • , Timothy Clark
    • , Michael Thoss
    • , Rik R. Tykwinski
    • , Michael R. Wasielewski
    •  & Dirk M. Guldi
    Nature Communications 8, 15171

  Research

    Synthesis of small conjugated polymer nanoparticles (Pdots) with bright and stable fluorescence is an active challenge. Here, the authors introduce a strategy to fabricate ultrasmall Pdots with high fluorescence intensity by using twisted, rather than planar, conjugated polymers, lending new insight into the molecular design of Pdots.

    • Hubert Piwoński
    • , Tsuyoshi Michinobu
    •  & Satoshi Habuchi
    Nature Communications 8, 15256
News and Comment

  News and Views

    Vision is initiated by photoisomerization of 11-cis retinal in the visual pigment rhodopsin — a fast and efficient process. Spectroscopic studies now demonstrate that the transition from the reactant photoexcited-state to the ground-state photoproduct, which mediates this important reaction, occurs on a sub-50-fs timescale and is vibrationally coherent.

    • Richard A. Mathies
    Nature Chemistry 7, 945–947

  News and Views

    Electron transfer is ubiquitous across both life and modern technologies, and thus being able to control it is an attractive goal. Now, targeted infrared excitation has been used to modulate the efficiency of electron transfer in a series of donor–bridge–acceptor molecules.

    • Igor V. Rubtsov
    Nature Chemistry 7, 683–684

  News and Views

    In 1972, Baird showed theoretically that the electron counting rule for aromaticity and antiaromaticity in the lowest ππ* triplet state is opposite to that in the electronic ground state. A pair of compounds that manifests this reversal in character has now been identified and characterized experimentally for the first time.

    • Henrik Ottosson
    •  & K. Eszter Borbas
    Nature Chemistry 7, 373–375

  News and Views

    Intense laser fields can apply strong forces to molecules, distorting molecular potentials. Now, these effects have been used to precisely control the branching ratios of a polyatomic photodissociation reaction.

    • Albert Stolow
    Nature Chemistry 6, 759–760

  News and Views

    Pigment assemblies with high-efficiency electronic energy transfer have recently been observed to show unusual and persistent coherence, but its origin is not fully understood. Now, a combination of 2D electronic spectroscopy and theoretical modelling has allowed the excitonic coherence signal of a strongly coupled homodimer to be isolated.

    • Vivek Tiwari
    • , William K. Peters
    •  & David M. Jonas
    Nature Chemistry 6, 173–175
