Excited states
Excited states are those quantum states of an atom or a molecule with more energy than the ground state. The understanding of excited states and their relaxation to lower energy states plays an important role in spectroscopy and also lies at the heart of photochemistry.
Coherent singlet fission activated by symmetry breaking
Singlet fission — converting a singlet exciton to two triplet excitons — may be useful for improving photovoltaic efficiency. Ultrafast spectroscopic measurements and quantum chemical calculations have now uncovered aspects of the process critical to it occurring efficiently, including the role of intermolecular vibrations and symmetry breaking, and the location of a conical intersection on the excited-state potential energy surface.
Ultrafast coherence transfer in DNA-templated silver nanoclusters
DNA-templated silver nanoclusters possess desirable optical properties, but their excited state dynamics remain poorly understood. Here the authors show that intracluster relaxations in such clusters are strongly coupled to a vibrational mode, resulting in ultrafast concerted transfer of population and coherence between excited states.Nature Communications 8, 15577
Unified model for singlet fission within a non-conjugated covalent pentacene dimer
Singlet fission is an important process occurring in solar cells, however the mechanism is not well understood. Here the authors reveal intermediates during singlet fission of a non-conjugated pentacene dimer, developing a single kinetic model to describe the data over seven temporal orders of magnitude at room and cryogenic temperatures.Nature Communications 8, 15171
Controlling photophysical properties of ultrasmall conjugated polymer nanoparticles through polymer chain packing
Synthesis of small conjugated polymer nanoparticles (Pdots) with bright and stable fluorescence is an active challenge. Here, the authors introduce a strategy to fabricate ultrasmall Pdots with high fluorescence intensity by using twisted, rather than planar, conjugated polymers, lending new insight into the molecular design of Pdots.Nature Communications 8, 15256
Aqueous Solution Chemistry of Ammonium Cation in the Auger Time WindowScientific Reports 7, 756
Emissive Materials: OLEDs: rotation propels crossingNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0040
Photochemistry: A coherent picture of vision
Vision is initiated by photoisomerization of 11-cis retinal in the visual pigment rhodopsin — a fast and efficient process. Spectroscopic studies now demonstrate that the transition from the reactant photoexcited-state to the ground-state photoproduct, which mediates this important reaction, occurs on a sub-50-fs timescale and is vibrationally coherent.Nature Chemistry 7, 945–947
State-specific electron transfer: Shake it off
Electron transfer is ubiquitous across both life and modern technologies, and thus being able to control it is an attractive goal. Now, targeted infrared excitation has been used to modulate the efficiency of electron transfer in a series of donor–bridge–acceptor molecules.Nature Chemistry 7, 683–684
Aromaticity: A light-switched yin and yang pair
In 1972, Baird showed theoretically that the electron counting rule for aromaticity and antiaromaticity in the lowest ππ* triplet state is opposite to that in the electronic ground state. A pair of compounds that manifests this reversal in character has now been identified and characterized experimentally for the first time.Nature Chemistry 7, 373–375
Quantum control: May the electric force be with you
Intense laser fields can apply strong forces to molecules, distorting molecular potentials. Now, these effects have been used to precisely control the branching ratios of a polyatomic photodissociation reaction.Nature Chemistry 6, 759–760
Energy transfer: Vibronic coherence unveiled
Pigment assemblies with high-efficiency electronic energy transfer have recently been observed to show unusual and persistent coherence, but its origin is not fully understood. Now, a combination of 2D electronic spectroscopy and theoretical modelling has allowed the excitonic coherence signal of a strongly coupled homodimer to be isolated.Nature Chemistry 6, 173–175