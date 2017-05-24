News and Views |
Reaction kinetics and dynamics
Reaction kinetics and dynamics refers to the study of why, how and how fast chemical processes take place. Chemists seek to understand the details of change at the molecular and quantum level and how such reactivity can be affected, pushing the boundaries of technology and theory to do so.
- Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Identification of a Simplest Hypervalent Hydrogen Fluoride Anion in Solid ArgonScientific Reports 7, 2985
Characterization of a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I reveals direct link between electron donation and reactivity
The oxidative prowess of cytochrome P450s has been suggested to stem from the electron-donating axial ligand. Now, a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I has been trapped and characterized providing an avenue to examine this hypothesis. Measurements reveal that the selenolate-ligated compound I cleaves C–H bonds more rapidly than the wild-type equivalent.
Tailoring nanoscopic confines to maximize catalytic activity of hydronium ions
The rates of acid-catalysed reactions vary in constrained environments. Here the authors show that molecularly sized pores greatly promote aqueous phase alcohol dehydration by enhancing the association between substrate and hydronium ions, and even by lowering the free energy barrier.Nature Communications 8, 15442
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Thiol oxidation: A slippery slopeNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0013
Photochemistry: A coherent picture of vision
Vision is initiated by photoisomerization of 11-cis retinal in the visual pigment rhodopsin — a fast and efficient process. Spectroscopic studies now demonstrate that the transition from the reactant photoexcited-state to the ground-state photoproduct, which mediates this important reaction, occurs on a sub-50-fs timescale and is vibrationally coherent.Nature Chemistry 7, 945–947
Energy transport: Singlet to triplet and back again
Spin-triplet excitations commonly migrate through direct electron exchange between neighbouring molecules. Now, experiments show that back-and-forth interconversion between spin-triplet and spin-singlet states can significantly speed up triplet migration in organic crystals.Nature Chemistry 7, 764–765
Nonlinear dynamics: Controlling chemical waves
Ligation reactions: All about that rateNature Chemical Biology 11, 241