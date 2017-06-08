Research | | open
Thermodynamics
Thermodynamics is the mathematical analysis of energy relationships. It is a scientific discipline concerned with heat and temperature and their relation to energy and work. It deals with the bulk macroscopic properties of a system, rather than those of the microscopic constituents.
Scientific Reports 7, 3028
Hafnium—an optical hydrogen sensor spanning six orders in pressure
For monitoring hydrogen partial pressure, optical sensors have a particular safety advantage due to absence of wiring in operation area. Here authors show hysteresis-free, reproducible change in optical transmission in palladium-capped hafnium hydride films over six orders of magnitude in hydrogen partial pressure.Nature Communications 8, 15718
Real-time monitoring of hydrophobic aggregation reveals a critical role of cooperativity in hydrophobic effect
Hydrophobic interactions occur between nonpolar molecules in water and their experimental quantification can help the understanding of biological self-assembly. Here Jiang et al. examine the kinetics and thermodynamics of hydrophobic aggregation in a bulk environment and characterize its cooperativity.Nature Communications 8, 15639
An optimized strategy to measure protein stability highlights differences between cold and hot unfolded states
Crowding effects—important when considering cellular environments—greatly influence protein stability. Here the authors study the impact of macromolecular crowders on high and low temperature protein unfolding, and show that volume exclusion effects are larger when the protein and crowder volumes are similar.Nature Communications 8, 15428
Entropy of radiation: the unseen side of light
Biomolecular switches: Driven to peak
A curious peak in the distribution describing stochastic switching in bacterial motility had researchers confounded. But a careful study performed under varying mechanical conditions has now revealed that the breaking of detailed balance is to blame.
The thermodynamics of Earth
Phase transitions: Frozen in a tube
A bit on the bit
A bit on the bit

The bit is a proper unit of measurement and should be recognized as such, argues Iulia Georgescu.
Molecular chaperones: providing a safe place to weather a midlife protein-folding crisis
Molecular chaperones: providing a safe place to weather a midlife protein-folding crisis

Contrary to conventional wisdom that molecular chaperones rely on hydrophobic interactions to bind a wide variety of client proteins in danger of misfolding, three recent studies reveal that the ATP-independent chaperone Spy exploits electrostatic interactions to bind its clients quickly, yet loosely enough to enable folding of the client while it is chaperone bound.
Our choice from the recent literature