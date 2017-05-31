Organelles

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 589–591
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment is a priming event for mitochondrial division
The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.Nature Communications 8, 15754
Research | | open
Loss of Parkinson’s disease-associated protein CHCHD2 affects mitochondrial crista structure and destabilizes cytochrome c
Mutations in CHCHD2 are associated with Parkinson’s disease. Here the authors investigate the physiological and pathological roles of CHCHD2 in Drosophila and mammalian cells, and find that it regulates mitochondrial respiration through stabilizing cytochrome c.Nature Communications 8, 15500
Research | | open
Sara phosphorylation state controls the dispatch of endosomes from the central spindle during asymmetric division
Asymmetric segregation of cell fate determinants during cell division governs daughter cell fate. Here the authors show that Sara endosomes, known to regulate Notch signalling, are targeted to the mitotic spindle and once phosphorylated are asymmetrically dispatched into a daughter cell to determine cell fate.Nature Communications 8, 15285
Research | | open
Activity-independent targeting of mTOR to lysosomes in primary osteoclastsScientific Reports 7, 3006
Research | | open
Upregulated energy metabolism in the Drosophila mushroom body is the trigger for long-term memory
Energy consumption in the brain is thought to respond to changes in neuronal activity, without informational role. Here the authors show that increased energy flux in the mushroom body, driven by a pair of input dopaminergic neurons, is a command for the formation of long-term memory in Drosophila.Nature Communications 8, 15510
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Autophagy: Membrane contacts lend a hand
Extended synaptotagmins that tether ER and cell membranes also promote autophagy by regulating phosphoinositide 3-kinase.
News and Views |
Mitochondria link metabolism and epigenetics in haematopoiesis
Due to their varied metabolic and signalling roles, mitochondria are important in mediating cell behaviour. By altering mitochondrial function, two studies now identify metabolite-induced epigenetic changes that have profound effects on haematopoietic stem cell fate and function.Nature Cell Biology 19, 589–591
Research Highlights |
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Research Highlights |
Diabetic nephropathy: Glucose metabolic flux in DN
News and Views |
Renal physiology: Burning calories to excrete salt
New findings challenge the dogma that high salt intake leads to increased thirst, water intake and diuresis. Titze and colleagues show that salt loading activates an adaptive regulatory network in the kidney, muscle and liver, which enables the reprioritization of energy metabolism to conserve plasma water in the setting of high salt intake.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 323–324
Research Highlights |
Calcium: Mitochondrial calcium efflux essential for heart functionNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 317