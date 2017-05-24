Chloroplasts

Definition

Chloroplasts are specialized organelles where photosynthesis occurs, in a highly structured network of membranes, composed of stacked thylakoids interconnected by lamellae. They possess their own DNA and are able to divide. According to the endosymbiotic theory, they originate from engulfed cyanobacteria.

  • News and Views |

    The chloroplast evolved from a symbiotic cyanobacterium and it still divides like one. Bacterial inner division machinery recruits the eukaryotic outer complex, which in turn condenses the inner ring. This reciprocal communication across the double membrane is essential for coordinated fission of the organelle.

    • Shin-ya Miyagishima
    Nature Plants 3, 17025

  • News and Views |

    The impacts of the prokaryotic ancestry of chloroplasts extend to the occurrence of a bacterial ‘alarm’ hormone, or alarmone, in plants, which is triggered by nutrient deficiency or stress. A new study shows that chloroplast development itself is reduced by alarmone, with seemingly paradoxical consequences for plant growth.

    • Enrique López-Juez
    Nature Plants 1, 15191

  • News and Views |

    Ascorbate is synthesized in mitochondria but needed in chloroplasts. Identification of a transporter bridging the chloroplast envelope membranes that separate cell cytoplasm from chloroplast stroma reveals a connection between ascorbate transport and cellular redox homeostasis.

    • Christine H. Foyer
    Nature Plants 1, 14012

  • News and Views |

    Breakthrough technologies to study living cells at the subcellular scale reveal that light modulates the dynamic and reversible morphological adaptation of peroxisomes to optimize metabolic exchanges with chloroplasts during photorespiration.

    • Francisco J. Corpas
    Nature Plants 1, 15039
