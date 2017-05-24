Chloroplasts
Chloroplasts are specialized organelles where photosynthesis occurs, in a highly structured network of membranes, composed of stacked thylakoids interconnected by lamellae. They possess their own DNA and are able to divide. According to the endosymbiotic theory, they originate from engulfed cyanobacteria.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Surface charge dynamics in photosynthetic membranes and the structural consequences
It is shown that the balance of van der Waals and electrostatic forces can explain grana stacking in chloroplasts. Electrostatic forces vary with phosphorylation of proteins, producing contrasting effects on stacking and intra-membrane organization.Nature Plants 3, 17020
Research |
Structural insights into the coordination of plastid division by the ARC6–PDV2 complex
Chloroplasts are ancient prokaryotes that divide by constriction of a ring-like division machinery. Structural determination of the intermembrane region of the ARC6–PDV2 complex helps to understand the coordination between inner and outer rings.Nature Plants 3, 17011
Research |
Evolution of an atypical de-epoxidase for photoprotection in the green lineage
Chlamydomonas reinhardtii possesses an atypical violaxanthin de-epoxidase, homologous to a bacterial enzyme rather than plant or algal enzymes with the same function. This illustrates an unexpected diversity of photoprotection mechanisms in the green lineage of photosynthetic organisms.Nature Plants 2, 16140
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Chlorophagy: Preventing sunburnNature Plants 3, 17026
News and Views |
Chloroplast division: A handshake across membranes
The chloroplast evolved from a symbiotic cyanobacterium and it still divides like one. Bacterial inner division machinery recruits the eukaryotic outer complex, which in turn condenses the inner ring. This reciprocal communication across the double membrane is essential for coordinated fission of the organelle.Nature Plants 3, 17025
Research Highlights |
Chloroplast proteins: Fight droughtNature Plants 3, 16214
News and Views |
Chloroplast biology: Cost–benefit analysis
The impacts of the prokaryotic ancestry of chloroplasts extend to the occurrence of a bacterial ‘alarm’ hormone, or alarmone, in plants, which is triggered by nutrient deficiency or stress. A new study shows that chloroplast development itself is reduced by alarmone, with seemingly paradoxical consequences for plant growth.Nature Plants 1, 15191
News and Views |
Redox homeostasis: Opening up ascorbate transport
Ascorbate is synthesized in mitochondria but needed in chloroplasts. Identification of a transporter bridging the chloroplast envelope membranes that separate cell cytoplasm from chloroplast stroma reveals a connection between ascorbate transport and cellular redox homeostasis.Nature Plants 1, 14012
News and Views |
Peroxisomes: Dynamic shape-shifters
Breakthrough technologies to study living cells at the subcellular scale reveal that light modulates the dynamic and reversible morphological adaptation of peroxisomes to optimize metabolic exchanges with chloroplasts during photorespiration.Nature Plants 1, 15039