High Throughput Analysis of Golgi Structure by Imaging Flow CytometryScientific Reports 7, 788
A mutation in VPS15 (PIK3R4) causes a ciliopathy and affects IFT20 release from the cis-Golgi
VPS15 is known as a VPS34-associated protein that functions in intracellular trafficking and autophagy. Here the authors identify a role for VPS15 in ciliopathy and ciliary phenotypes, and show that it interacts with GM130 and functions in IFT20-dependent cis-Golgi to cilium trafficking.Nature Communications 7, 13586
Helping dengue along its way
Post-translational modifications: Lys33-linked ubiquitin in post-Golgi transport
CUL3–KLHL20-dependent Lys33-linked polyubiquitylation of CRN7 targets CRN7 to the TGN to facilitate post-Golgi transport.
DNA damage: Dispersing Golgi
DNA damage causes dispersal of the Golgi through DNA-PK and GOLPH3.
Chemical biology: Let it go
Phosphotidylinositol-4-phosphate mediates the release of cargoes at the Golgi apparatus
Membrane trafficking: A new transport carrier
Sorting Vangl2 at the GolgiNature Cell Biology 15, 141