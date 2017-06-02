Lysosomes
Lysosomes are subcellular organelles that are mainly responsible for degradation of proteins internalized by cells by endocytosis and phagocytosis. Upon uptake, proteins and soluble components from the extracellular space pass through endosomes before fusing and/or maturing to form lysosomes. During the endosome–lysosome transition, the compartmental pH drops, which is conducive to the function of lysosomal acid hydrolases.
Latest Research and Reviews
Impaired prosaposin lysosomal trafficking in frontotemporal lobar degeneration due to progranulin mutations
Mutations in the granulin gene are associated with frontotemporal lobe dementia (FTLD) and a lysosomal storage disease. The authors show that reduced progranulin levels leads to impaired neuronal uptake and lysosomal delivery of prosaposin, and that decreased prosaposin expression in mice leads to FTLD-like behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15277
Tmbim1 is a multivesicular body regulator that protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in mice and monkeys by targeting the lysosomal degradation of Tlr4
Toll-like receptor (TLR) 4 is a key mediator of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progression. Targeting TLR4 degradation via the lysosome pathway improves outcome in mouse and monkey models of this condition.Nature Medicine 23, 742–752
News and Comment
Cell Senescence: A new role for ATM
Lipid Metabolism: Cholesterol feeds into cell growth control
Turn up the lysosome
Lysosomes are digestive organelles of the endocytic and autophagic pathways. Increasing lysosome enzyme activities could help to clear pathological cellular waste. A recent study shows that lysosomal digestive functions can be promoted in isolated cells and mice by pharmacologically stimulating the autophagy- and lysosome-regulating transcription factors TFEB and ZKSCAN3 through previously unrecognized mTORC1-independent pathways acting via PKC.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1025–1027
Mechanisms of disease: Intracellular tunnels spread disease
Fibrillar α-synuclein is transferred between neuronal cells within lysosomes in tunelling nanotubes.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 608–609
Lowe syndrome: Dysregulation of autophagosome–lysosome fusion in Lowe syndromeNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 507
Myeloid dysfunction in ALSNature Immunology 17, 480