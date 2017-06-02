Lysosomes

Definition

Lysosomes are subcellular organelles that are mainly responsible for degradation of proteins internalized by cells by endocytosis and phagocytosis. Upon uptake, proteins and soluble components from the extracellular space pass through endosomes before fusing and/or maturing to form lysosomes. During the endosome–lysosome transition, the compartmental pH drops, which is conducive to the function of lysosomal acid hydrolases.

