Newly born peroxisomes are a hybrid of mitochondrial and ER-derived pre-peroxisomes
Peroxisomes—tiny intracellular organelles that contain metabolic enzymes—are generated in mammalian cells by the fusion of structures that arise from both mitochondria and the endoplasmic reticulum.Nature 542, 251–254
A cell-free organelle-based in vitro system for studying the peroxisomal protein import machinery
This protocol from Rodrigues et al. describes a cell-free in vitro system to examine the machinery that mediates peroxisomal protein import. The system allows the user to block components of the machinery at virtually any step.Nature Protocols 11, 2454–2469
Peroxin-dependent targeting of a lipid-droplet-destined membrane protein to ER subdomains
Kopito and Schrul show that the peroxisome proteins PEX19 and PEX3 mediate the correct insertion of the lipid droplet protein UBXD8 into ER subdomains.Nature Cell Biology 18, 740–751
Organelle dynamics: Connections, connections, connections
Three independent studies in human cell lines reveal new functions of membrane contact sites between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and mitochondria and between the ER and peroxisomes.
Organelle dynamics: How peroxisomes hitchhike on endosomes
TSC on the peroxisome controls mTORC1
mTOR is a central controller that integrates many inputs to regulate cell growth and ensure cellular homeostasis. The mTORC1 inhibitor TSC (tuberous sclerosis complex) on the peroxisome is found to inhibit mTORC1 in response to endogenous reactive oxygen species. Thus, mTOR may avoid confounding different inputs by sensing them at different cellular locations.Nature Cell Biology 15, 1135–1136
Cell signalling: A peroxisomal home for TSC
TSC inhibits mTORC1 in response to oxidative stress in peroxisomes.
Organelle biogenesis: When two become one
ER-mediated sorting of peroxisomal translocon components controls peroxisome biogenesis.
Autophagy: Who presses the self-destruct button?
This study identifies Atg36 as the selective receptor for pexophagy.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 13, 406–407