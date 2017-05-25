News and Views |
Target identification is the process of identifying the direct molecular target – for example protein or nucleic acid – of a small molecule. In clinical pharmacology, target identification is aimed at finding the efficacy target of a drug/pharmaceutical or other xenobiotic. The techniques used may be based on principles of biochemistry, biophysics, genetics, chemical biology or other disciplines.
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Systematic discovery of mutation-specific synthetic lethals by mining pan-cancer human primary tumor data
There are no robust methods for systematically identifying mutation-specific synthetic lethal (SL) partners in cancer. Here, the authors develop a computational algorithm that uses pan-cancer data to detect mutation-andcancer-specific SL partners and they validate a novel SL interaction between mutant IDH and loss of ACACA in leukaemia.Nature Communications 8, 15580
pSILAC mass spectrometry reveals ZFP91 as IMiD-dependent substrate of the CRL4CRBN ubiquitin ligase
Targeting therapeutically-relevant proteins for degradation is an emerging paradigm in drug discovery. Here the authors describe a sensitive pulse SILAC mass spectrometry-based proteomics approach that reports global changes in protein stability following drug treatment in a single time point experiment.Nature Communications 8, 15398
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Protein degradation: DCAFinating splicing
Chemical control of protein homeostasis and induction of protein destabilization are emerging therapeutic strategies. Two recent studies identify a set of sulfonamides that can modulate the CRL4DCAF15 E3 ligase complex to target the splicing factor RBM39 for proteasomal degradation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 575–576
Pancreatic development: Changing identityNature Chemical Biology 13, 129
Cancer: Closing the door on KRAS-mutant lung cancerNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 747
Neurodegenerative diseases: Laying the groundwork for remyelinationNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 384
Chemical genetics: Unraveling cell death mysteries
Non-apoptotic regulated cell death is not fully characterized, particularly for ferroptosis, the iron- and ROS-dependent form of regulated cell death. A systematic approach using modulatory profiling and cell line sensitivity analysis has unraveled the association of lipid metabolism with ferroptosis and enabled the discovery of a novel specific ferroptosis inducer.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 470–471