Target identification

Definition

Target identification is the process of identifying the direct molecular target – for example protein or nucleic acid – of a small molecule. In clinical pharmacology, target identification is aimed at finding the efficacy target of a drug/pharmaceutical or other xenobiotic. The techniques used may be based on principles of biochemistry, biophysics, genetics, chemical biology or other disciplines.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment