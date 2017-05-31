Research | | open
Computational chemistry
Computational chemistry describes the use of computer modelling and simulation – including ab initio approaches based on quantum chemistry, and empirical approaches – to study the structures and properties of molecules and materials. Computational chemistry is also used to describe the computational techniques aimed at understanding the structure and properties of molecules and materials.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2524
Research | | open
Finding multiple reaction pathways via global optimization of action
Identifying pathways and transition states is critical to understanding chemical and biological reactions. Here, the authors introduce a capable computational approach using conformational space annealing to find multiple reaction pathways via global optimization of the Onsager-Machlup action.Nature Communications 8, 15443
News and Comment
News and Views |
Hydrogen evolution: Guiding principles
Lower-cost alternatives to platinum electrocatalysts are being explored for the sustainable production of hydrogen, but often trial-and-error approaches are used for their development. Now, principles are elucidated that suggest pathways to rationally design efficient metal-free electrocatalysts based on doped graphene.Nature Energy 1, 16155
News and Views |
Density functional theory: Fixing Jacob's ladder
Density functional theory calculations can be carried out with different levels of accuracy, forming a hierarchy that is often represented by the rungs of a ladder. Now a new method has been developed that significantly improves the accuracy of the 'third rung' when calculating the properties of diversely bonded systems.Nature Chemistry 8, 820–821
News and Views |
Chemical libraries: How dark is HTS dark matter?
Selecting compounds for the chemical library is the foundation of high-throughput screening (HTS). After some years and multiple HTS campaigns, many molecules in the Novartis and NIH Molecular Libraries Program screening collections have never been found to be active. An in-depth exploration of the bioactivity of this 'dark matter' does in fact reveal some compounds of interest.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 904–905
News and Views |
Computational chemistry: Making a bad calculation
Computations of the energetics and mechanism of the Morita–Baylis–Hillman reaction are “not even wrong” when compared with experiments. While computational abstinence may be the purest way to calculate challenging reaction mechanisms, taking prophylactic measures to avoid regrettable outcomes may be more realistic.Nature Chemistry 7, 473–475
Research Highlights |
Theoretical chemistry: Electrides explainedNature Chemistry 7, 369
News and Views |
Aromaticity: A light-switched yin and yang pair
In 1972, Baird showed theoretically that the electron counting rule for aromaticity and antiaromaticity in the lowest ππ* triplet state is opposite to that in the electronic ground state. A pair of compounds that manifests this reversal in character has now been identified and characterized experimentally for the first time.Nature Chemistry 7, 373–375