Pharmacology

ML290 is a biased allosteric agonist at the relaxin receptor RXFP1Scientific Reports 7, 2969
Crystal structure of the GLP-1 receptor bound to a peptide agonist
The solved crystal structure of the GLP-1 receptor bound to a truncated agonist enables the design of synthetic agonists that exhibit potent activity in vivo.Nature 546, 254–258
Drug delivery: Closed-loop dynamic dosing
A system consisting of an aptamer-based microfluidic biosensor and a simple feedback-control algorithm adjusts therapeutic dosing in near real time in small animals.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0072
Analgesia: Designing out opioid side effectsNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 311
The Drug Repurposing Hub: a next-generation drug library and information resourceNature Medicine 23, 405–408
Lessons from immuno-oncology: a new era for cancer nanomedicine?
Despite a decade of intensive preclinical research, the translation of cancer nanomedicine to the clinic has been slow. Here, we discuss how recent lessons learned from the successes with immuno-oncology therapies could be applied to cancer nanomedicine and how this may help to overcome some of the key technical challenges in this field.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 369–370
Silicon nanowires: Swallowed whole
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 99