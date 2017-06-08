Lead optimization
Lead optimization is the process by which a drug candidate is designed after an initial lead compound is identified. The process involves iterative rounds of synthesis and characterisation of a potential drug to build up a picture of how chemical structure and activity are related in terms of interactions with its targets and its metabolism.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Molecular mutagenesis of ppGpp: turning a RelA activator into an inhibitorScientific Reports 7, 41839
News and Comment
News and Views |
Click chemistry: Straining to react
A new click-style reaction based on a strain-release amination strategy has been developed. This approach can be used to append small, strained ring systems onto a core scaffold.Nature Chemistry 8, 296–297
Research Highlights |
Antimicrobials: Fine-tuned antifungalsNature Reviews Microbiology 13, 398
Research Highlights |
Rational drug design: Tuning kinase inhibitor residence timeNature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 457
Research Highlights |
Infectious disease: New leads for resistant tuberculosisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 104
Research Highlights |
Infectious diseases: A new lead against drug-resistant tuberculosisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 12, 742
News |
Fragment-based lead discovery grows up
With multiple drug candidates in the clinic that originated from fragment-based lead discovery, the approach of starting small has become big.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 12, 5–7