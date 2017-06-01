News and Views |
Ultrafast photonics is the study of light and its interaction with matter on short timescales, typically less than a picosecond. This includes investigating processes that occur in atoms and molecules, such as the dynamics and correlations between electrons during ionization, and often employs ultrafast lasers or mode-locked lasers.
Plasmonics: Femtosecond polarization switching
Charge-transfer dynamics and nonlocal dielectric permittivity tuned with metamaterial structures as solvent analogues
Charge-transfer dynamics in organic semiconductors are shown to be altered by multi-layered hyperbolic metamaterial substrates, an effect linked to the number of metal–dielectric pairs used.
Accurate prediction of X-ray pulse properties from a free-electron laser using machine learning
X-ray free-electron lasers, important light sources for materials research, suffer from shot-to-shot fluctuations that necessitate complex diagnostics. Here, the authors apply machine learning to accurately predict pulse properties, using parameters that can be acquired at high-repetition rates.Nature Communications 8, 15461
Time stretch and its applications
Photonic time-stretch techniques and their applications are reviewed. The approach enables the observation of signals that are otherwise too short or rapid for conventional measurement.Nature Photonics 11, 341–351
Direct and simultaneous observation of ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium
Understanding excited carrier dynamics in semiconductors is central to the continued development of optoelectronic devices. Using extreme ultraviolet transient absorption spectroscopy, Zürch et al. directly and simultaneously observe ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium thin films.Nature Communications 8, 15734
Ultrafast terahertz snapshots of excitonic Rydberg states and electronic coherence in an organometal halide perovskite
The generation of bound electron and hole pairs—excitons—is a key process in photovoltaic technologies, yet it is challenging to follow their initial dynamics. Here, Luo et al. probe the Rydberg eigenstates that characterize the excitonic transport and coherent conversion in a perovskite material.Nature Communications 8, 15565
Vectorial optical field reconstruction by attosecond spatial interferometry
An optical method for the temporal and spatial reconstruction of the electric field of few-cycle pulses is developed. The method is based on two attosecond technologies: extreme-ultraviolet interferometry and a directional electric field detector.Nature Photonics 11, 383–389
Attosecond metrology: Optical waveform reconstruction
The direct measurement of few-cycle optical waveforms with arbitrary polarization and weak intensity is now made possible thanks to extreme ultraviolet interferometry with isolated attosecond pulses.Nature Photonics 11, 333–335
High-speed control of polarization may lead to ultrafast modulators and help explore polarization-dependent ultrafast dynamics in matter. Now, femtosecond polarization switching is realized through intraband optical excitation in an ultrathin semiconductor layer.
High harmonic generation: A twist in coherent X-rays
Light beams with controllable orbital angular momentum can be generated in the extreme-ultraviolet or soft-X-ray regime, pushing the application of twisted light to the nanoscale.Nature Physics 13, 327–329
