Ultrafast photonics

Definition

Ultrafast photonics is the study of light and its interaction with matter on short timescales, typically less than a picosecond. This includes investigating processes that occur in atoms and molecules, such as the dynamics and correlations between electrons during ionization, and often employs ultrafast lasers or mode-locked lasers.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Charge-transfer dynamics in organic semiconductors are shown to be altered by multi-layered hyperbolic metamaterial substrates, an effect linked to the number of metal–dielectric pairs used.

    • Kwang Jin Lee
    • , Yiming Xiao
    • , Jae Heun Woo
    • , Eunsun Kim
    • , David Kreher
    • , André-Jean Attias
    • , Fabrice Mathevet
    • , Jean-Charles Ribierre
    • , Jeong Weon Wu
    •  & Pascal André
    Nature Materials

  • Research | | open

    X-ray free-electron lasers, important light sources for materials research, suffer from shot-to-shot fluctuations that necessitate complex diagnostics. Here, the authors apply machine learning to accurately predict pulse properties, using parameters that can be acquired at high-repetition rates.

    • A. Sanchez-Gonzalez
    • , P. Micaelli
    • , C. Olivier
    • , T. R. Barillot
    • , M. Ilchen
    • , A. A. Lutman
    • , A. Marinelli
    • , T. Maxwell
    • , A. Achner
    • , M. Agåker
    • , N. Berrah
    • , C. Bostedt
    • , J. D. Bozek
    • , J. Buck
    • , P. H. Bucksbaum
    • , S. Carron Montero
    • , B. Cooper
    • , J. P. Cryan
    • , M. Dong
    • , R. Feifel
    • , L. J. Frasinski
    • , H. Fukuzawa
    • , A. Galler
    • , G. Hartmann
    • , N. Hartmann
    • , W. Helml
    • , A. S. Johnson
    • , A. Knie
    • , A. O. Lindahl
    • , J. Liu
    • , K. Motomura
    • , M. Mucke
    • , C. O’Grady
    • , J-E Rubensson
    • , E. R. Simpson
    • , R. J. Squibb
    • , C. Såthe
    • , K. Ueda
    • , M. Vacher
    • , D. J. Walke
    • , V. Zhaunerchyk
    • , R. N. Coffee
    •  & J. P. Marangos
    Nature Communications 8, 15461

  • Reviews |

    Photonic time-stretch techniques and their applications are reviewed. The approach enables the observation of signals that are otherwise too short or rapid for conventional measurement.

    • Ata Mahjoubfar
    • , Dmitry V. Churkin
    • , Stéphane Barland
    • , Neil Broderick
    • , Sergei K. Turitsyn
    •  & Bahram Jalali
    Nature Photonics 11, 341–351

  • Research | | open

    Understanding excited carrier dynamics in semiconductors is central to the continued development of optoelectronic devices. Using extreme ultraviolet transient absorption spectroscopy, Zürch et al. directly and simultaneously observe ultrafast electron and hole dynamics in germanium thin films.

    • Michael Zürch
    • , Hung-Tzu Chang
    • , Lauren J. Borja
    • , Peter M. Kraus
    • , Scott K. Cushing
    • , Andrey Gandman
    • , Christopher J. Kaplan
    • , Myoung Hwan Oh
    • , James S. Prell
    • , David Prendergast
    • , Chaitanya D. Pemmaraju
    • , Daniel M. Neumark
    •  & Stephen R. Leone
    Nature Communications 8, 15734

  • Research | | open

    The generation of bound electron and hole pairs—excitons—is a key process in photovoltaic technologies, yet it is challenging to follow their initial dynamics. Here, Luo et al. probe the Rydberg eigenstates that characterize the excitonic transport and coherent conversion in a perovskite material.

    • Liang Luo
    • , Long Men
    • , Zhaoyu Liu
    • , Yaroslav Mudryk
    • , Xin Zhao
    • , Yongxin Yao
    • , Joong M. Park
    • , Ruth Shinar
    • , Joseph Shinar
    • , Kai-Ming Ho
    • , Ilias E. Perakis
    • , Javier Vela
    •  & Jigang Wang
    Nature Communications 8, 15565

  • Research |

    An optical method for the temporal and spatial reconstruction of the electric field of few-cycle pulses is developed. The method is based on two attosecond technologies: extreme-ultraviolet interferometry and a directional electric field detector.

    • P. Carpeggiani
    • , M. Reduzzi
    • , A. Comby
    • , H. Ahmadi
    • , S. Kühn
    • , F. Calegari
    • , M. Nisoli
    • , F. Frassetto
    • , L. Poletto
    • , D. Hoff
    • , J. Ullrich
    • , C. D. Schröter
    • , R. Moshammer
    • , G. G. Paulus
    •  & G. Sansone
    Nature Photonics 11, 383–389
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment