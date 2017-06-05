News and Views |
Nonlinear optics
Nonlinear optics is the study of how intense light interacts with matter. The optical response of a material usually scales linearly with the amplitude of the electric field. At high powers, however, the material properties can change more rapidly. This leads to nonlinear effects including self-focusing, solitons and high-harmonic generation.
Controlling hybrid nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides via two-colour excitation
Metamaterials have enabled the tailored engineering of optical properties. Here, Clerici et al. show that independent interband and intraband nonlinearities in transparent conducting oxides allow dynamic optical control of the real and imaginary parts of the refractive index.Nature Communications 8, 15829
Bloch oscillations sustained by nonlinearityScientific Reports 7, 3195
Universal switching of plasmonic signals using optical resonator modesLight: Science & Applications 6, e16237
Reconfigurable metasurfaces that enable light polarization control by lightLight: Science & Applications 6, e16254
Direct optical detection of Weyl fermion chirality in a topological semimetal
Measuring the photocurrent response to circularly polarized mid-infrared light provides direct access to the chirality of Weyl fermions in Weyl semimetals — the property responsible for a range of exotic phenomena.
Anapole nanolasers for mode-locking and ultrafast pulse generation
Here, the authors introduce the concept of nanocscale lasers based on a tightly confined anapole mode. Using first-principle calculations they show that the superposition of internal modes can generate radiation-less states that are scattering free, potentially overcoming the limitations of conventional nanolasers.Nature Communications 8, 15535
Exciton-polaritons: In full flow
Flow without friction is a strange phenomenon usually seen in quantum fluids that are cooled to temperatures near absolute zero, but features of superfluidity have now been seen with polaritons at ambient conditions.
Terahertz science: Ultrafast pulse switchingNature Photonics 11, 331
Imaging: Quantum time lensNature Photonics 11, 267
High harmonic generation: A twist in coherent X-rays
Light beams with controllable orbital angular momentum can be generated in the extreme-ultraviolet or soft-X-ray regime, pushing the application of twisted light to the nanoscale.Nature Physics 13, 327–329
Spectroscopy: Imaginary echoesNature Photonics 11, 72
2D materials: Electron–hole interactionNature Photonics 11, 24