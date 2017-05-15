News and Views |
Quantum optics
Quantum optics is the study of how individual quanta of light, known as photons, interact with atoms and molecules. This includes studying the particle-like properties of photons. Photons have been used to test many of the counter-intuitive predictions of quantum mechanics, such as entanglement and teleportation, and are a useful resource for quantum information processing.
Multimode entanglement in reconfigurable graph states using optical frequency combs
Multimode entanglement is an important resource for quantum information processing, but setups are often able to generate specific configurations only. Here the authors present an on-demand reconfigurable multimode entangled state source, realizing thirteen cluster states of various sizes and connectivities.Nature Communications 8, 15645
Detection of Zak phases and topological invariants in a chiral quantum walk of twisted photons
The detection of topological invariants in the bulk remains challenging even in state-of-the-art experiments. Here, Cardano et al. propose a method to read-out the Zak phases and topological invariants in one-dimensional chiral systems and detect those in a photonic quantum walk of twisted photons.Nature Communications 8, 15516
Highly indistinguishable and strongly entangled photons from symmetric GaAs quantum dots
Scalable and integratable sources of entangled-photon pairs are an important building block for quantum photonic applications. Here, Huber et al. demonstrate that droplet-etched gallium arsenide quantum dots can emit highly indistinguishable photon pairs with a high degree of entanglement.Nature Communications 8, 15506
Solid-state ensemble of highly entangled photon sources at rubidium atomic transitions
Scalable and integratable sources of entangled-photon pairs are an important building block for quantum photonic applications. Here, Keil et al. demonstrate that an ensemble of droplet-etched gallium arsenide quantum dots can emit polarization-entangled photons with almost 100% yield.Nature Communications 8, 15501
Large-scale quantum-emitter arrays in atomically thin semiconductors
Quantum emitters have been recently isolated in 2D materials, yet their spatial controllability remains an open challenge. Here, the authors devise a method to create arrays of quantum emitters in WSe2 and WS2, by taking advantage of the strain distribution induced by a nanopatterned silica substrate.Nature Communications 8, 15093
Gravitational-wave detection: Entanglement at work
The Einstein–Podolsky–Rosen type of quantum entanglement can be used to improve the sensitivity of laser interferometer gravitational-wave detectors beyond the quantum limit.
