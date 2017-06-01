News and Views |
Nanophotonics and plasmonics
Nanophotonics and plasmonics is the study of light at the nanometre-scale. Light can only be focused to a spot roughly half its wavelength in size (a few hundred nanometres for visible light). This limit can be surpassed by coupling light to electrons at the surface of a metal and creating surface plasmons.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Spaser as a biological probe
Advanced diagnostic probes are required for monitoring disease progression. Here Galanzha et al. demonstrate a 22 nm plasmonic nanolaser to serve as a super-bright, biocompatible probe capable of generating stimulated emission directly inside living cells and animal tissue, while targeting cancer cells.Nature Communications 8, 15528
Nanoimaging of resonating hyperbolic polaritons in linear boron nitride antennas
Here, the authors report a near-field study of hyperbolic phonon polaritons in linear antennas made of hexagonal boron nitride. Infrared nanospectroscopy and nanoimaging experiments reveal sharp Fabry-Perot resonances with large quality factors, exhibiting atypical modal behaviour.Nature Communications 8, 15624
Plasmon-induced nanoscale quantised conductance filamentsScientific Reports 7, 2879
Universal switching of plasmonic signals using optical resonator modesLight: Science & Applications 6, e16237
News and Comment
Plasmonics: Femtosecond polarization switching
High-speed control of polarization may lead to ultrafast modulators and help explore polarization-dependent ultrafast dynamics in matter. Now, femtosecond polarization switching is realized through intraband optical excitation in an ultrathin semiconductor layer.Nature Photonics 11, 336–337
High-harmonic generation: The bright side of downsizing
The shorter the antenna, the higher the frequency — so what happens when nanoantennas hit optical frequencies? One answer may lead to high-harmonic generation without the need for high-powered lasers.
Nonlinear optics: Attosecond nanophotonics
Combining attosecond science and nanophotonics potentially offers a route to enhance control over light–matter interactions at the nanoscale and provide a promising platform for information processing.Nature Photonics 11, 210–212
View from... NANOMETA 2017: A question of topology
The mathematics of manifolds is providing inspiration for creating exotic states of light with unique properties such as robustness against disorder and unidirectional propagation.Nature Photonics 11, 146–147
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 99
Mechanotransduction: Golden nanoprobes