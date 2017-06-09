Research | | open
Lasers, LEDs and light sources
Lasers, LEDs and light sources are devices that create light. LEDs (light emitting diodes) convert an electrical current into light using spontaneous emission in optically active semiconductors. Lasers add a mechanism for optical feedback, such as mirrors, that stimulates further emission and generates a high-intensity beam of radiation.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3179
Ultra-bright and highly efficient inorganic based perovskite light-emitting diodes
Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites are garnering attention for light emitting diode (LED) applications. Employing a thin hydrophilic insulating polymer, Zhang et al. report LEDs exhibiting a brightness of 91,000 cd m−2 and external quantum efficiency of 10.4% using a mixed-cation perovskite.Nature Communications 8, 15640
Simple and scalable growth of AgCl nanorods by plasma-assisted strain relaxation on flexible polymer substrates
Rapid, scalable, low-temperature processes to fabricate nanostructures on flexible surfaces will be important for future device technologies. Park et al., develop a rigorous methodology to grow nanorods on polymer films by plasma-assisted strain relaxation.Nature Communications 8, 15650
Hybrid remote quantum dot/powder phosphor designs for display backlightsLight: Science & Applications 6, e16271
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
Editorial |
A legacy for lasers
Ronald Drever may be most famous for co-founding the LIGO project and his gravitational-wave research, but his contributions to laser stabilization have had broad impact on the photonics community.Nature Photonics 11, 265
Research Highlights |
Free-electron lasers: Terahertz spectrometerNature Photonics 11, 267
News and Views |
Metamaterials: A low-energy Cherenkov glow
Hyperbolic metamaterials are shown to enable the emission of Cherenkov radiation from low-energy charged particles travelling at slow speeds. The achievement could lead to new forms of light sources and detectors.Nature Photonics 11, 269–271
News and Views |
White light-emitting diodes: Stabilizing colour and intensity
Thermally activated defects in a blue-emitting phosphor can enhance energy transfer to the activator, and compensate for thermal quenching.Nature Materials 16, 500–501
Research Highlights |
Emissive Materials: OLEDs: rotation propels crossingNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0040