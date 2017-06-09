Lasers, LEDs and light sources

Definition

Lasers, LEDs and light sources are devices that create light. LEDs (light emitting diodes) convert an electrical current into light using spontaneous emission in optically active semiconductors. Lasers add a mechanism for optical feedback, such as mirrors, that stimulates further emission and generates a high-intensity beam of radiation.

