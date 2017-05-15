Psychology and behaviour

News and Views |
- Nature Energy 2, 17077
Research |
Tailored emails prompt electric vehicle owners to engage with tariff switching information
Electric vehicles are only as green as the electricity used to charge them, but owners tend to charge vehicles at times of peak use. This study shows that tailored emails increase engagement with information about time-of-use tariffs, with maximal effects within the first three months of ownership.Nature Energy 2, 17073
Research |
Effects of exemplar scenarios on public preferences for energy futures using the my2050 scenario-building tool
Energy future scenarios are used in policy decision-making but little is known about how they influence public preferences. This study shows that engaging with an interactive scenario-building tool strengthens existing preferences, but exemplar scenarios provide reference points that anchor choices.Nature Energy 2, 17027
Tool use for corpse cleaning in chimpanzeesScientific Reports 7, 44091
The impacts of air pollution on maternal stress during pregnancyScientific Reports 7, 40956
Neural Pathway of Renovative and Innovative Products AppreciationScientific Reports 6, 38800
Comments and Opinion |
Bring behaviour into the digital transformation
Smart technologies in the energy sector could benefit from social science research — and vice versa.Nature Energy 2, 17085
News and Views |
Energy use behaviour: A window of opportunity
The environmental impact of electric vehicles depends on the kind of energy used to charge them. They are typically charged at peak times, when extra fossil fuels are needed to meet energy demands. A study shows that e-mails targeting electric vehicle charging for new owners can be effective for promoting greener charging behaviours.Nature Energy 2, 17077
Research Highlights |
Environmental psychology: Conflicting climate attitudesNature Climate Change 7, 314
Comments and Opinion |
Out of the lab and into the field
Decision scientists have identified remedies for various cognitive biases that distort climate-change risk perceptions. Researchers must now use the same empirical methods to identify strategies for reproducing — in the tumult of the real world — results forged in the tranquillity of their labs.Nature Climate Change 7, 309–311
News and Views |
Public engagement: Building energy futures
It is important to include the public in the processes by which decisions on societal trajectories are made. A study shows that interactive scenario-building tools can engage people in the holistic complexities of energy transitions, but these tools must be designed and used with care because elicited preferences can be influenced by contextual factors.Nature Energy 2, 17030
Research Highlights |
Energy conservation behaviour: Real-time feedbackNature Energy 2, 17040