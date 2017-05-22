News and Views |
Climate-change impacts
Climate-change impacts are the consequences of climate change – both expected and realised – for natural and human systems. Climate impacts research is typically interdisciplinary and frequently involves the construction of climate impact models. Some key research themes include: ecology, water resources, agriculture, human heath, the economy and built infrastructure.
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
A global economic assessment of city policies to reduce climate change impacts
Quantification of the economic costs of the urban heat island effect for the main cities around the world. The cost–benefit analyses for some mitigation options are presented and their contribution to the global mitigation efforts is discussed.Nature Climate Change 7, 403–406
Priority for the worse-off and the social cost of carbon
The social cost of carbon (SCC) is usually calculated by an approach that gives less importance to future generations and does not consider well-being distribution. This study presents an alternative that takes these aspects into account.Nature Climate Change 7, 443–449
The response of a boreal deep-sea sponge holobiont to acute thermal stressScientific Reports 7, 1660
Climate governance: EU emissions benefits
Ecological impacts: Gut-wrenching heat
Climate change impacts: Contemporary evolution
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priority
Estimates of the social cost of carbon vary widely as a function of different ethical parameters. Faced with values ranging from US$10 to US$1,000 per tCO2 and above, some perplexed policymakers have adopted 'target-consistent' carbon pricing instead.Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Correspondence: Flawed assumptions compromise water yield assessmentNature Communications 8, 14795
Glaciology: Greenland's ice lossNature Climate Change 7, 314