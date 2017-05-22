News and Views |
Climate-change policy
Climate-change policy encompasses policies formulated specifically to tackle climate change and can be local, national or international in scope. These broadly fall into two categories; those designed to minimise the extent of climate change – climate change mitigation – and those intended to minimise risks and seize upon new opportunities – climate change adaptation.
- Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Understanding the origin of Paris Agreement emission uncertainties
The pledges put forward by each country to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement are ambiguous. Rogelj et al. quantify the uncertainty arising from the interpretation of these pledges and find that by 2030 global emissions can vary by −10% to +20% around their median estimate of 52 GtCO2e yr−1.Nature Communications 8, 15748
Climate negotiators’ and scientists’ assessments of the climate negotiations
It is difficult to objectively evaluate climate negotiation outcomes. This study shows that climate negotiation participants are pessimistic about the specific approach of voluntary pledges, but are optimistic about the general usefulness of negotiations, particularly if they are more involved.Nature Climate Change 7, 437–442
Managed retreat as a response to natural hazard risk
Managed retreat is a potentially important climate change adaptation option. In this article the drivers and outcomes of, and barriers to, 27 recent cases of managed retreat—involving the resettlement of approximately 1.3 million people—are evaluated.Nature Climate Change 7, 364–370
Key indicators to track current progress and future ambition of the Paris Agreement
This paper presents interrelated indicators for tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement. Findings show broad consistency with keeping warming below 2 °C, but technological advances are needed to achieve net-zero emissions.Nature Climate Change 7, 118–122
Global progress and backsliding on gasoline taxes and subsidies
Reforms of energy markets are necessary to face the low carbon transition but are problematic to measure. New data evaluate implicit taxes and subsidies for gasoline in almost all countries at monthly intervals showing mixed results that highlight the difficulty in implementing effective policy tools.Nature Energy 2, 16201
Industrial ecology in integrated assessment models
An in-depth review of five major integrated assessment models from an industrial ecology perspective reveals differences between the fields regarding the modelling of linkages in the industrial system.Nature Climate Change 7, 13–20
Climate governance: EU emissions benefitsNature Climate Change 7, 388
A road map for global environmental assessments
Increasing demand for solution-oriented environmental assessments brings significant opportunities and challenges at the science–policy–society interface. Solution-oriented assessments should enable inclusive deliberative learning processes about policy alternatives and their practical consequences.Nature Climate Change 7, 379–382
Technology as a driver of climate and energy politics
Technological innovation, often induced by national and subnational policies, can be a key driver of global climate and energy policy ambition and action. A better understanding of the technology–politics feedback link can help to further increase ambitions.Nature Energy 2, 17084
Climate change economics: Make carbon pricing a priority
Estimates of the social cost of carbon vary widely as a function of different ethical parameters. Faced with values ranging from US$10 to US$1,000 per tCO2 and above, some perplexed policymakers have adopted 'target-consistent' carbon pricing instead.Nature Climate Change 7, 389–390
Save northern high-latitude catchmentsNature Geoscience 10, 324–325
Environmental psychology: Conflicting climate attitudesNature Climate Change 7, 314