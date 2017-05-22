Climate-change policy

Definition

Climate-change policy encompasses policies formulated specifically to tackle climate change and can be local, national or international in scope. These broadly fall into two categories; those designed to minimise the extent of climate change – climate change mitigation – and those intended to minimise risks and seize upon new opportunities – climate change adaptation.

    The pledges put forward by each country to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement are ambiguous. Rogelj et al. quantify the uncertainty arising from the interpretation of these pledges and find that by 2030 global emissions can vary by −10% to +20% around their median estimate of 52 GtCO2e yr−1.

    • Joeri Rogelj
    • , Oliver Fricko
    • , Malte Meinshausen
    • , Volker Krey
    • , Johanna J. J. Zilliacus
    •  & Keywan Riahi
    Nature Communications 8, 15748

    Managed retreat is a potentially important climate change adaptation option. In this article the drivers and outcomes of, and barriers to, 27 recent cases of managed retreat—involving the resettlement of approximately 1.3 million people—are evaluated.

    • Miyuki Hino
    • , Christopher B. Field
    •  & Katharine J. Mach
    Nature Climate Change 7, 364–370

    This paper presents interrelated indicators for tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement. Findings show broad consistency with keeping warming below 2 °C, but technological advances are needed to achieve net-zero emissions.

    • Glen P. Peters
    • , Robbie M. Andrew
    • , Josep G. Canadell
    • , Sabine Fuss
    • , Robert B. Jackson
    • , Jan Ivar Korsbakken
    • , Corinne Le Quéré
    •  & Nebojsa Nakicenovic
    Nature Climate Change 7, 118–122

    Reforms of energy markets are necessary to face the low carbon transition but are problematic to measure. New data evaluate implicit taxes and subsidies for gasoline in almost all countries at monthly intervals showing mixed results that highlight the difficulty in implementing effective policy tools.

    • Michael L. Ross
    • , Chad Hazlett
    •  & Paasha Mahdavi
    Nature Energy 2, 16201

    An in-depth review of five major integrated assessment models from an industrial ecology perspective reveals differences between the fields regarding the modelling of linkages in the industrial system.

    • Stefan Pauliuk
    • , Anders Arvesen
    • , Konstantin Stadler
    •  & Edgar G. Hertwich
    Nature Climate Change 7, 13–20
