Diagnosis
Diagnosis is the procedure through which the nature of a phenomenon, such as a disease, is determined. The term diagnosis also refers to the opinion reached though this process. Assessment can be made though tests, such as physical examination and laboratory techniques and procedures, to find signs and symptoms of a disease.
A novel UBE2A mutation causes X-linked intellectual disability type NascimentoHuman Genome Variation 4, 17019
PCS/MVA syndrome caused by an Alu insertion in the BUB1B geneHuman Genome Variation 4, 17021
Mutations in DZIP1L, which encodes a ciliary-transition-zone protein, cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
Sudipto Roy, Carol Wicking, Carsten Bergmann and colleagues report that mutations in DZIP1L cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). Through studies of mouse and zebrafish models of DZIP1L loss of function, the authors demonstrate that DZIP1L is required for proper function of the periciliary diffusion barrier.
News and Comment
Antinuclear antibody testing — misunderstood or misbegotten?
The presence of antinuclear antibodies (ANAs) is an important criterion for the classification of autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, but the specificity of ANA tests is controversial. This Perspectives article critically discusses the methods used in ANA testing for different diseases, as well as ways to improve the use of these assays in clinical and research settings.
Early phase clinical trials of anticancer agents in children and adolescents — an ITCC perspective
Precision medicine has dramatically changed the landscape of drug development in oncology, but this paradigm shift remains to be adopted in early phase clinical trials of molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapeutic agents in children with cancer. The authors, members of the Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) Consortium, describe trial design strategies to enable drugs with promising activity to progress rapidly to randomized studies and, therefore, substantially accelerate drug development for children and adolescents with cancer.
The changing face of polyarteritis nodosa and necrotizing vasculitis
Necrotizing vasculitis is a classic lesion of polyarteritis nodosa (PAN) and a number of other disorders. This Perspectives article discusses how the characterization and understanding of PAN and related disorders has developed and enabled more-specific treatments.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 381–386
Hepatitis: A step closer to easy point-of-care testing for HCV?