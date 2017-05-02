Body mass index

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Liver: BMI, diabetes and liver disease risk in adolescents
Research Highlights |
Obesity: BMI-increasing variant identified in SamoansNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 560
Research Highlights |
Biomarkers: Mannose levels predict insulin resistanceNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 496
Editorial |
The downfalls of BMI-focused policiesInternational Journal of Obesity 40, 729–730
Research Highlights |
Obesity: Older age and high BMI are associated with increased risk of loss of kidney functionNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 568