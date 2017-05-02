Electrodiagnosis

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Validation of a smartphone-based EEG among people with epilepsy: A prospective studyScientific Reports 7, 45567
Reviews |
Restoring brain function after stroke — bridging the gap between animals and humans
Although our understanding of the biological mechanisms of stroke have advanced considerably in animal models, this progress has not been translated into improvements to restorative therapies following stroke in humans. Here, Nick Ward discusses the reasons behind this lack of benefit, and the prospects for understanding poststroke plasticity in humans, with a focus on the development of biomarkers that can reconcile preclinical and human studies.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 244–255
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Wireless recording of neural activity with ultrasoundNature Methods 13, 816
Research Highlights |
Epilepsy: Noninvasive detection of deep brain seizuresNature Reviews Neurology 12, 492–493
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: Pacing bladder electrical activityNature Reviews Urology 13, 564
Research Highlights |
Incontinence: 20 Hz TENS is most effective for poststroke incontinenceNature Reviews Urology 12, 537
Comments and Opinion |
Neurobiology: Unrestrained excitement
Epilepsy arises from natural mechanisms in the brain that go awry. Researchers are trying to unravel its complexities.Nature 511, S4–S6
Comments and Opinion |
Technology: Dressed to detect
Wearable devices that monitor seizures promise improvements in epilepsy treatments and research.Nature 511, S16–S17